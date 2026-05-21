Nelson Hospital parking expansion drives forward

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Source: New Zealand Government

Patients, visitors, and staff at Nelson Hospital will soon benefit from improved access and easier parking, with the next stage of work now underway for a new multi-storey car park, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

“We know parking at Nelson Hospital has been under pressure for some time, and improving access is an important part of delivering better healthcare infrastructure for the region,” Mr Brown says.

“A recent assessment has confirmed the preferred location and layout for a new multi-level car park, marking another significant milestone in the Nelson Hospital Redevelopment.”

The new car park will be located off Tipahi Street near the hospital’s main entrance and will provide an approximately 270 spaces across a three- to four-storey structure spanning approximately 10,000 square metres. This will increase parking capacity by more than 100 spaces to help meet growing demand.

“The new car park will improve traffic flow, create a more efficient parking layout, and provide better connections across the hospital campus, making it easier for patients, families, and staff to get where they need to go.”

Health New Zealand is today releasing a Request for Tender for the design and construction of the car park, with a contract expected to be awarded in August.

Construction is expected to begin in the first half of 2027 and is anticipated to take around 12 to 18 months to complete.

The Tipahi Street location was identified as the preferred option as it provides centralised access to the new inpatient unit and the hospital’s main entrance, while supporting future redevelopment across the wider campus. The car park is expected to include two entry and exit points to maintain efficient access during peak periods.

“This progress is one of many important milestones this year as we deliver a modern, fit-for-purpose hospital for the community.

“Construction is already underway on Nelson Hospital’s rapid-build temporary 28-bed inpatient unit, which will enable services to relocate while further redevelopment and seismic strengthening work takes place.

“In addition, procurement is underway for the main contractor to deliver early works on the new 128‑bed inpatient unit, with construction expected to begin later this year.

“We are focused on fixing the basics and building the future of our healthcare system, and making it easier for people to park at their local hospital is an important part of that.

“Parking at Nelson Hospital has been a real challenge for the community for many years, and this is another step forward in ensuring people across Nelson, Tasman, and Marlborough can get the care they need when they need it.”

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/21/nelson-hospital-parking-expansion-drives-forward/