Milestone for major North Canterbury roading project

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Source: New Zealand Government

The development of an important North Canterbury roading link in its largest town has hit a major milestone, with the Government confirming support for the project’s initial stages, Associate Transport and South Island Minister James Meager says.

The NZ Transport Agency Board has approved $4.5m in funding for the Rangiora Eastern Link, as a 51 per cent contribution towards property acquisition and the project’s detailed design.

“This Government support paves the way for construction of a 3km road to complete a 6km connection from east Rangiora to State Highway 71/Lineside Road, which will provide a much-needed alternative access route in and out of town,” Mr Meager says.

“With about 5000 new dwellings expected by 2048, including two major developments starting from 2028, further pressure will go on the area’s existing roads. The Rangiora Eastern Link is a common-sense project 25 years in the making and will be hugely significant for the town and wider North Canterbury region.

“The link will also relieve pressure on Southbrook Road, which is currently the primary access into Rangiora and has become increasingly busy in recent years. It now carries more than 23,000 vehicles a day, with peak travel times for freight and residents forecast to further deteriorate with additional housing development and population growth.”

The Waimakariri District Council is paying the remaining costs of detailed design and property acquisition, expected to be $8.8m total.

“This is a great example of our dedication to fixing the basics and building the future. It also strongly aligns with the Government Policy Statement on land transport’s expectations to have development supporting infrastructure growth,” Mr Meager says.

“The Council have been clear to me that this project is one of its key district priorities. I’m pleased to be able to deliver this significant development following those discussions.”

“I’ve always said Waimakariri has the growing pains of growth so it’s important to me as local MP to fight for vital roading funding to ensure reliable travel times,” MP for Waimakariri Matt Doocey says.

“Residents have been raising with me the issue of congestion at Southbrook so it’s a real win their voices have been heard by the National Government.”

“The NZTA Board has also endorsed the Waimakariri District Council’s business case for the project, which is estimated to have a total cost of $65.5m to $78.8m. The Council will seek NZTA’s contribution to its remaining costs following the completion of the detailed design and property acquisition stages,” Mr Meager says.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/21/milestone-for-major-north-canterbury-roading-project/