Marking Pink Ribbon Day as extended breast screening reaches more women

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Source: New Zealand Government

Pink Ribbon Day is an important reminder of the value of early detection, with more than 16,440 eligible women aged 70 and 74 already taking up the opportunity for free breast screening since eligibility was extended last year, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

“Breast cancer remains the most common cancer affecting New Zealand women, and behind every statistic is a mother, a sister, a friend, or a colleague,” Mr Brown says.

“That’s why early detection is so important, giving women the best possible chance of successful treatment and recovery.”

The first phase of the nationwide age extension began in October last year as part of a four-year rollout, which made women aged 70 and 74 eligible for free screening. Each October over the next three years, eligibility will expand further to include women aged 71, 72, and 73.

“Of the 31,800 additional women in this age group invited to participate so far, more than half have already been screened.

“This is an encouraging response, reflecting both strong uptake of screening and the dedication of the workforce delivering these services across the country.”

Since the extension began in October, 190 breast cancers have already been detected among women in the expanded age range.

“These are cancers that may otherwise have gone undetected until much later, when treatment can be more complex and outcomes poorer.

“Extending eligibility for screening could help hundreds more women receive an earlier diagnosis and treatment, improving their chances of recovery.”

Mr Brown says Pink Ribbon Day is an opportunity to raise awareness of breast cancer, support those having treatment, and remind Kiwis of the importance of regular screening.

“We know early detection is one of the most effective tools in the fight against cancer. Expanding screening programmes is a practical way this Government is fixing the basics and building the future of healthcare by helping more women detect cancer earlier and improving outcomes for New Zealanders.”

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/21/marking-pink-ribbon-day-as-extended-breast-screening-reaches-more-women/