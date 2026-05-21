Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

Housing Minister Chris Bishop. RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

The government’s announced a major shake-up of social housing – beginning in this year’s Budget.

The change will boost support for more than 100,000 families by an average $15 a week, but leave another 80,000 families worse off by an average $30.

The change will be paired with more stringent criteria for getting a social house – and possibly new tenancy duration limits and regular check-ins.

From April next year, social housing tenants will have to pay a greater proportion of their income to live there – moving from 25 percent to 30.

On the flipside, the existing accommodation supplement rates will be bumped up, delivering an increase of between $10 and $30 a week.

It means some families will benefit – while others take a hit – but overall, the government will save just over $200 million over four years.

More to come…

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/21/major-social-housing-shake-up-announced/