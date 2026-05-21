Helicopter overturned injuring three during crash, TAIC probe finds

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Source: Radio New Zealand

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TheTransport Accident Investigation Commission has found that a helicopter that crashed near Whakatāne last year overturned during take-off.

The pilot suffered a head injury and was unconscious for about five minutes, two passengers were also hospitalised.

The commission’s investigation found the helicopter entered what’s known as a dynamic rollover while lifting off from a private property, after moving sideways near a concrete wall.

TAIC said the main rotor struck the ground and the tail boom broke away.

Investigators said a light tailwind likely made the helicopter appear higher off the ground than it was, while one skid remained in contact with the concrete.

The commission said a dynamic rollover was a well-known helicopter hazard.

”Dynamic rollover is a well-known phenomenon and is taught to all helicopter pilots early in their training,” its report said.

”The recovery technique for dynamic rollover is to lower the collective before reaching the critical angle, which is between five degrees and eight degrees, depending on the helicopter design. It is virtually certain that the helicopter was beyond the critical angle when the pilot lowered the collective while attempting to recover the helicopter, preventing the successful execution of the recovery technique.”

The commission is reminding pilots to make sure there is no contact between landing gear and the ground before moving a helicopter sideways or backwards.

”All helicopter movements close to the ground need to be slow and controlled in order to recognise any unusual or unexpected movements and to apply the appropriate corrective action in a timely manner.”

The commission said no new safety issues were identified and it has made no new recommendations.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/21/helicopter-overturned-injuring-three-during-crash-taic-probe-finds/