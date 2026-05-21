Electrical company commits to industry-wide safety improvements after arc flash incident

Source: Worksafe New Zealand

Awareness and management of arc flash risks nationwide are set to improve, thanks to a new legally binding agreement between WorkSafe New Zealand and Citywide Electrical Limited.

The electrician received third degree burns to his hands, arms, and face requiring multiple surgeries and a lengthy period of rehabilitation.

An arc flash is a sudden, explosive release of energy caused when electricity jumps through the air between conductors. It creates extremely high heat (up to 20,000 degrees Celsius), bright light, and pressure that’s similar to a small electrical explosion.

This follows a February 2025 arc flash incident in which a worker suffered significant burn injuries while working on an energised main switchboard in Māngere.

WorkSafe’s investigation found that Citywide Electrical had failed to identify and control arc flash risks, provide workers with adequate instruction and information, and ensure appropriate testing equipment was available and used.

Citywide Electrical’s enforceable undertaking forms a binding commitment to invest in a series of health and safety and community initiatives aimed at preventing similar incidents across the electrical sector. It includes:

funding a series of industry seminars delivered by an electrical safety expert, focused on arc flash risk assessment, testing procedures, and the correct use of personal protective equipment (PPE)

delivering an arc flash risk management safety article supported by expert review and writing specialists, to reach electricians nationwide

support for the Burn Support Group

funding worker engagement and health and safety improvements, with funds allocated for initiatives nominated by staff

financial amends paid to the victim.

WorkSafe’s Head of Regulatory Services, Tracey Conlon, says the commitment provides a clear pathway to better safety outcomes.

“Arc flash risks are well known in the electrical industry. This agreement ensures that the lessons from this incident will drive real meaningful improvements – not only within Citywide Electrical, but across the wider sector.”

This agreement is the first pre-charge enforceable undertaking that WorkSafe has accepted since its approach was updated late-2025. The changes give WorkSafe the opportunity to consider enforceable undertakings earlier in investigations, resulting in more timely decisions, including for the victim, and enabling collaborative solutions to improve health and safety outcomes.

“Enforceable undertakings are not a way for businesses to avoid accountability. They must deliver measurable benefits to workers, workplaces, and the wider industry or sector that go beyond what could be achieved through prosecution alone,” says Tracey Conlon.

Read the Citywide Electrical Limited enforceable undertaking

Find out more about enforceable undertakings

Statement from Citywide Electrical Limited

We acknowledge the seriousness of the incident involving one of our employees and the impact this has had on them, their family, and our wider team. Our thoughts remain with them, and we are committed to supporting their ongoing recovery.

The safety of our workers is our highest priority. Following the incident, we undertook an immediate review of our health and safety practices and implemented a number of improvements to ensure the wellbeing of our team.

Through this enforceable undertaking, we have committed to a range of initiatives aimed at strengthening our internal health and safety systems while also contributing to improvements across the wider electrical industry including supporting the affected worker, increasing industry awareness of arc flash risks, delivering safety training seminars, investing in additional safety equipment and testing capability, enhancing supervisor and electrician training, and undertaking an independent health and safety audit.

We recognise the responsibility we have to our workers and to the industry. Our goal is not only to improve safety within our own organisation, but to contribute to safer practices across the electrical industry so that others can learn from this experience.