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Source: Radio New Zealand

Police saw vehicles that had been broken into, alongside equipment used to siphon fuel. AFP or licensors

Two men are due to appear in Tauranga District Court following a fuel theft from a construction site.

Police saw vehicles that had been broken into, alongside equipment used to siphon fuel, on Takitimu Drive around 11.35pm Wednesday.

The two men then fled into a nearby swamp in an attempt to hide by submerging themselves, before being tracked by a police dog unit.

The pair were taken into custody and treated for dog bite injuries.

A 55-year-old has been charged with burglary and is due to appear in Tauranga District Court next Monday.

The other, a 52-year-old, is also alleged to have stolen about $12,000 worth of copper from a property in Mount Maunganui last month.

He has been charged with two counts of burglary and is due to appear in Tauranga District Court on Thursday.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/21/duo-charged-over-tauranga-fuel-theft/