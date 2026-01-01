Documents reveal how Tuipulotu Vi was allegedly murdered by US hitman Tanginoa Pahulu Tangi

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Auckland courier driverTuipulotu Vi was shot and killed in 2024. Supplied / Facebook

An Auckland courier driver was allegedly murdered by a US-based hitman after Customs intercepted 18kg of cocaine and firearms police believe were linked to an international organised crime syndicate.

The killing followed a series of shootings across South Auckland, with the courier driver’s son one of the targets, police believe.

RNZ earlier revealed Tanginoa Pahulu Tangi is believed to have been sent to New Zealand by an organised criminal group based in the US to carry out a killing. He is jointly charged with two others of killing Tuipulotu Vi in August 2024. Vi was not involved in the drug world.

The homicide investigation, dubbed Operation Block, is linked to Operation Mexted, a joint investigation by the National Organised Crime Group (NOCG) and Customs, which targeted a transnational organised criminal cell.

Do you know more? Email sam.sherwood@rnz.co.nz

RNZ has obtained a court document which reveals the police allegations regarding Operation Block. There are five defendants in total who have all been charged with participating in an organised criminal group.

Two of the defendants have also been jointly charged, alongside Tangi, with murdering Vi. All of the defendants, aside from Tangi, have name suppression and have pleaded not guilty. Tangi is yet to appear in court in New Zealand.

The court document alleges the group are part of an international organised crime syndicate responsible for importing and dealing controlled drugs, mainly methamphetamine and cocaine as well as trafficking firearms.

A firearm seized in 2025 as part of Operation Mexted. Supplied/NZ Police

In January 2024, Customs intercepted a consignment containing 18kgs of cocaine and six prohibited semi-automatic pistols. Police claim the syndicate had attempted to import the consignment into New Zealand. This seizure led to a police investigation which uncovered more than 125kgs of controlled drugs they believe the syndicate had attempted to import into the country from North America.

After the seizure there was a series of shootings in the South Auckland area. Police believe one of those targeted was Vi’s son.

One of the shootings was in February 2024, where two people shot at a property in Favona more than a dozen times. The property was the home of a man serving a prison sentence for importing methamphetamine from the US.

In March another property was shot more than 12 times in Mangere East. The property was next door to the bail address of a defendant facing charges related to importing methamphetamine through Auckland Airport.

A third shooting happened in June where two people shot at another property in Mangere East. The property was the bail address of another person also facing charges over importing methamphetamine through Auckland Airport.

Police claim that after these shootings, the syndicate turned their attention to Vi’s son.

In July 2024, two armed offenders shot at his bail address in Beach Haven. Police said he then went into hiding.

Customs intercepted three more consignments of methamphetamine, containing about 5kg each, that police believe members of the syndicate had attempted to import into New Zealand.

Police believe the syndicate eventually arranged for Tangi to travel to New Zealand as a “Fly in Fly Out” shooter.

It is alleged one of the defendants was responsible for sourcing the firearm for Tangi to use in the shooting.

Police claim another defendant was paid for this assistance, including being a point of contact for Tangi once he arrived.

US-based hitman Tanginoa Pahulu Tangi is believed to have been sent to New Zealand by an organised criminal group based in the USA to carry out the killing. NZ Herald/Jason Oxenham

The arrival

Tangi arrived in Auckland from San Francisco on 7 August before travelling to Wellington via another flight that same day.

While in Wellington he rented a car from the airport and then drove to Auckland, staying at a motel in St Johns under his full name.

That evening, Tangi was captured on CCTV footage meeting another defendant and an unknown associate at McDonalds in Mount Wellington.

He was then seen removing a suitcase from his car and giving it to the defendant. They then drove to a property in Panmure.

The following day Tangi met the defendant again. The defendant gave him a black suitcase, which police said contained a firearm.

The court document said that in the days leading up to Vi’s death, Tangi carried out “reconnaissance” on at least 35 occasions at Vi’s family home and his son’s last known address in Beach Haven.

On the day of the killing Tangi was captured on CCTV leaving his motel about 4:45am. About 6:30am he parked near Vi’s home.

Vi left his home at the usual time and got into his courier van and started driving to work.

As his van approached the intersection where Tangi’s car was parked, Tangi allegedly got out of his car, walked up to the van and fired six times from a semi-automatic pistol. Vi received four gunshot wounds to his head and upper torso. He died at the scene.

Police at the scene in Pakuranga. NZ Herald/Jason Oxenham

Tangi then returned to his car and drove towards Flatbush where he abandoned his car. Then, about 7:30am another of the syndicate members picked Tangi up and drove him back to the syndicate’s Airbnb accommodation.

A syndicate member then drove to a Mobil and bought items including pre-paid sim cards. He then returned to Tangi. Tangi’s former NZ mobile phone number was deactivated shortly after. The member and Tangi then swapped clothing and Tangi returned to his motel.

Tangi travelled to Wellington that evening.

That same day one of the syndicate members received snapchat messages into a group called “OTF – Only the Family”. A group member messaged a screenshot of a news article about the shooting with the caption “U heard it hear (sic) 1st!”.

Tangi flew out of New Zealand to Sydney on 21 August 2024 before returning to the United States.

The following evening one of the defendants took a video of two members of the syndicate who were wearing balaclavas and sunglasses with a person heard saying “Operation Homicide”.

That same evening one of the defendants took videos of his at-home CCTV system in which he was captured saying: “we in the clear man we in the clear”.

On 28 August one of the defendants was arrested at Auckland Airport attempting to get a flight to Sydney.

Other defendants were arrested on 17 and 18 September.

As Vi’s van approached the intersection where Tangi’s car was parked, Tangi allegedly fired six times from a semi-automatic pistol. NZ Herald/Jason Oxenham

The attempted murder

In August last year Tangi allegedly attempted to murder a man in a shooting in Oakley, California.

RNZ has obtained court documents in relation to the charges Tangi faces in the USA.

He is accused of attempted murder, shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, fleeing a pursuing police officer’s vehicle while driving recklessly, and possession of a firearm.

He has pleaded not guilty and is currently on trial.

A spokesperson for the local District Attorney’s office earlier told RNZ the office was “generally aware” that Tangi had another pending matter in New Zealand and that it was aware an extradition warrant existed.

Tangi was facing a possible life sentence with the possibility of parole, the spokesperson confirmed.

“Regarding the New Zealand matter, the DA’s office does not litigate extradition proceedings. However, we expect that once Mr Tangi’s case here in California concludes, the extradition process to New Zealand would move forward at that time.”

RNZ sent several questions to Tangi’s lawyer, who declined to comment.

“We cannot comment at this time and do not foresee being able to offer anything in the near future.”

In an earlier statement to RNZ police confirmed a third person had been charged in relation to Vi’s death.

“The man is currently in custody in the United States for offences committed in that country and is now subject to an extradition process,” Counties Manukau CIB detective inspector Shaun Vickers said.

“We are working with the relevant authorities in relation to this.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/21/documents-reveal-how-tuipulotu-vi-was-allegedly-murdered-by-us-hitman-tanginoa-pahulu-tangi/