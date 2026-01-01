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Source: Radio New Zealand

Auckland FC’s Isa Prins celebrates after scoring. Shane Wenzlick / Phototek.nz / PHOTOSPORT

Auckland FC will play South Melbourne in the inaugural OFC Pro League final.

Auckland beat South Island United 1-0 in their semi-final at Mount Smart.

Substitute Isa Prins headed home the winner in the second half.

South Melbourne beat Vanuatu United 4-0 in the other semi-final.

Auckland’s win mean they qualify for the FIFA Intercontinental Cup as South Melbourne are ineligible because Australian teams are a part of the Asian Football Confederation.

The final is at Eden Park on Sunday.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/21/auckland-fc-pip-south-island-united-for-place-in-pro-league-final/