Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

The operating environment for tourism continues to shift, says Tourism Industry Aotearoa. 123rf

The tourism industry will refresh its future strategy – released in 2023 – in response to the latest global tourism changes.

Tourism 2050 serves as a vision statement for the industry.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa chief executive Rebecca Ingram announced the refresh at tourism conference TRENZ in Auckland on Wednesday.

“In 2023, Tourism 2050 was the right document for the world we were in, and it has been the cornerstone of New Zealand’s tourism industry strategy since then,” she said.

“This document has been the basis for open dialogue we’ve had with the government around sustainable tourism funding, with a Tourism Policy Statement now in development.

“And most recently, changes were announced by government that will significantly modernise how tourism and conservation can operate together for mutual benefit.

“The operating environment for tourism continues to shift, and for that reason now is the right time to refresh the plan.”

But the industry would not be starting from scratch.

Ingram said the changes would help to sharpen specific actions the industry planned to take and strengthen how progress was measured, not change the industry’s vision.

The refresh was expected to be finished by August, following consultation with its members.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/20/tourism-industry-takes-another-look-at-its-future/