Survivor Support and Recognition Fund provides $4.9 million memorialise and care for unmarked graves and support survivor initiatives

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Source: New Zealand Government

The Government continues to respond to the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry with funding to seven local authorities to memorialise and care for unmarked graves and a total of 68 non-government organisations and community groups to provide services in support of survivors.

The Royal Commission found there are at least 4,000 unmarked graves associated with psychiatric and psychopaedic sites in Auckland, Waikato, Nelson, Rangitikei, Horowhenua, Porirua, Otago, Westland and Canterbury.

“Following the public apology in 2024 the Government established a dual-purpose Survivor Support and Recognition Fund (SSRF) to memorialise people buried in these unmarked graves and fund survivor-focused initiatives,” Lead Coordination Minister Erica Stanford says.

“A first round of SSRF funding was released in February 2025. This was a non-contestable fund of $2 million. Approximately $1.3 was allocated to 26 non-government organisations and the Rangitikei District Council.

“A second round of SSRF funding was released in November 2025. This was a contestable fund of $2.9 million. 42 non-government organisations and community groups were successful and will be receiving $2m. A further $884,076 was allocated to six local authorities to carry out a range of initiatives to memorialise and care for unmarked graves.

“The survivor-focused initiatives help survivors in practical ways including peer-to-peer support, education workshops, therapy and counselling.

“It’s important that we, as New Zealanders, continue to acknowledge the long‑standing impact abuse and neglect in care has had on survivors, families, and communities. I thank these organisations for the support they are providing to survivors,” Ms Stanford says.

Notes to the editors

The fund is administered and supported by Community Operations Hāpai Hapori DIA, in partnership with the Crown Response Office (CRO).

All first round recipients can be found here: 2025 Survivor Support and Recognition Fund record of grants » Community Matters

All second round recipients can be found here: https://www.communitymatters.govt.nz/survivor-support-and-recognition-fund/2026-survivor-support-and-recognition-fund-record-of-grants

Details of the local authority funding is:

Auckland Council. Due to the significant number of sites and unknown number of unmarked graves within the Auckland region, Auckland Council will consult with survivor groups and other stakeholders on appropriate recognition. Dependent on consultation feedback, potential projects could include memorial/s at unmarked grave sites including plaques, reflective spaces and memorial events. Funding: $279,730.

Christchurch City Council. There are approximately 1,000 unmarked graves from former residents of Sunnyside Asylum/Hospital, primarily at Sydenham Cemetery. Christchurch City Council will create a memorial at Sydenham Cemetery. Funding: $121,500.

Dunedin City Council. The Council will conduct research to reconstruct a verified list of deaths and burial locations of former patients of Seacliff and Cherry Farm institutions and identify potential burial locations. Funding will also be used for an appropriate memorial. Funding: $188,707.

Nelson City Council. It is estimated there are 150 unmarked graves within the Nelson region. The funding will enable families to recognise and remember their loved ones who died in care and were buried in unmarked graves. Funding: $75,034.

Porirua City Council. The Porirua City Council will create a memorial for 1600 unmarked graves at Porirua Cemetery, a memorial for 110 unmarked graves at Whenua Tapu Cemetery, and an unveiling event at Porirua Cemetery. Porirua City Council has released the list of patients in unmarked graves, engaged with mana whenua and whānau, and created a family forum to engage with loved ones throughout all processes. Funding: $194,850.

Rangitikei District Council. The Council worked closely with a group of Lake Alice survivors to create a monument dedicated to the children admitted to the Lake Alice Child and Adolescent Unit that was unveiled in February 2026. The Council also identified 118 unmarked graves at Mt View Cemetery and created plaques for the unmarked graves and a seat to memorialise those who have passed on. Funding $50,000 (first round recipient).

Whanganui District Council. The Whanganui District Council will create a memorial seat and reflective garden space to memorialise 13 former patients of Lake Alice psychiatric hospital buried in unmarked graves at Aramoho Cemetery. Funding: $24,255.

The fund responds to the Royal Commission’s recommendations 5, 19 and 20 of Whanaketia.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/20/survivor-support-and-recognition-fund-provides-4-9-million-memorialise-and-care-for-unmarked-graves-and-support-survivor-initiatives/