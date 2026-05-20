Serko boosts revenue, but still posts loss

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

The Booking.com for Business website. Dan Satherley / RNZ

Travel software company Serko has narrowed its full-year loss, while recording a strong improvement in revenue and underlying earnings.

Key numbers for the 12 months ended March compared with a year ago:

Net loss $17.7m vs $22m loss

Revenue $120.9m vs $90.5m

Underlying operating earnings $6.5m vs $2.8m

Total spend 122.9m vs $92.7m

Total assets $116.0m vs $126.3m

Serko said the result was driven by the continued growth of Booking.com for Business, which saw completed room nights increase 31 percent to 4.3 million, and active customers grow 36 percent to 301,000.

The result also included the first full-year revenue from its recently acquired platform GetThere.

“Our FY26 performance demonstrates our ability to deliver high growth and maintain cost discipline, while investing for growth,” Serko chief executive Darrin Grafton said.

“We have delivered total income at the top end of our narrowed guidance range, demonstrating the strength of our business and our ability to deliver on our strategy.”

Grafton said Serko was in an “exciting stage” with the company developing artificial intelligence-powered tools.

“Our new multi-agent AI solution, Serko.ai, is in closed beta in the US with positive early validation from travellers. We remain on track for an open beta launch in Q3 FY27.”

Serko said business travel demand remained resilient despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and economic challenges.

It said the business made a “strong start” to the new financial year, with booking volumes slightly ahead of growth expectations.

Serko forecast total income in the financial year 2027 in the range of $128-$134m and total spend in the range of $132-140m.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/20/serko-boosts-revenue-but-still-posts-loss/