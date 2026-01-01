Post

Source: New Zealand Police

Roads are closed around the roundabout connecting Mangawhero Road, Tower Road, Burwood Road and Broadway in Matamata following a vehicle hitting a property.

The incident was reported to emergency services around 1.30am.

One person sustained critical injuries and was transported to hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit were notified.

Motorists, especially those with heavy vehicles, are to take the State Highway 29 turnoff onto State Highway 27 as emergency services work at the scene.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/20/serious-crash-matamata/