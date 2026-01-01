Source: New Zealand Police
Roads are closed around the roundabout connecting Mangawhero Road, Tower Road, Burwood Road and Broadway in Matamata following a vehicle hitting a property.
The incident was reported to emergency services around 1.30am.
One person sustained critical injuries and was transported to hospital.
The Serious Crash Unit were notified.
Motorists, especially those with heavy vehicles, are to take the State Highway 29 turnoff onto State Highway 27 as emergency services work at the scene.
ENDS
Issued by Police Media Centre
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/20/serious-crash-matamata/