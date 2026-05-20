Samsung Reinforces Global Leadership in Premium Home Entertainment With 20 Year Milestone as World’s No.1 TV Brand

Source: Samsung

AUCKLAND, New Zealand May 20, 2026 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has maintained its position as the global leader in home entertainment, marking 20 consecutive years as the world’s No.1 TV brand, and 12 consecutive years as the world’s leading soundbar brand. These milestones coincide with the launch of Samsung’s new generation of AI-powered TV and audio innovations for Kiwi consumers.

The achievement comes as Samsung introduces its 2026 line-up of revolutionary Micro RGB, Neo QLED, OLED, lifestyle TVs and premium audio products. The new range focuses on delivering more intelligent, immersive and personalised entertainment experiences for New Zealand homes, powered by the latest advancements in AI-driven picture, sound and connected home technology.

Samsung recorded a 29.1% share of the global TV market in 2025 through market research completed by Omdia, maintaining its position as the world’s leading TV brand since 2006. In the premium TV category, Samsung held a 54.3% market share, driven by demand for Neo QLED, OLED and Frame TVs.

In addition to reinforcing Samsung TV credentials, research from Future Source captured 21.5% of global soundbar revenue and 19.7% of unit volume in 2025 for Samsung’s audio offerings, which maintains the brand’s global soundbar leadership since 2014.

“New Zealanders continue to embrace bigger screens, premium picture quality and more connected entertainment experiences in the home,” said Emily Choi, President Samsung New Zealand.

“Samsung’s 20-year leadership in TVs and 12-year leadership in soundbars is a true reflection of our ongoing commitment to innovation and delivering premium entertainment experiences that enhance Kiwi lifestyles.”

The 2026 line-up introduces a new era of AI-powered screens and audio, integrating intelligent features that optimise picture, sound and personalisation in real time. The range has been designed to make TVs more intuitive companions within the connected home ecosystem.

Samsung’s premium audio portfolio will also expand in 2026 with the introduction of new soundbars and wireless speakers, including the new Music Studio range.

Samsung has a long-standing focus on combining cutting-edge display technology with intelligent connectivity through the SmartThings ecosystem, helping to create seamless entertainment and smart home experiences.

The leading technology brand has played a defining role in shaping the modern television industry over the past two decades – from pioneering LED TVs and Smart TVs to launching lifestyle categories such as The Frame and now the revolutionary Micro RGB TV, which sets a new benchmark in TV display innovation for ultra-premium displays.

“As homes become increasingly connected, Kiwis are now looking for technology solutions that feels smarter, more seamless and more personalised,” said Emily. “Our 2026 TV line-up reflects that by combining premium design, AI-powered intelligence and immersive entertainment; to create experiences tailored for the way New Zealanders live today.”

The Samsung 2026 TV and audio range is available now in retailer stores across New Zealand and online at the Samsung eStore.

For more information visit www.Samsung/com/nz

About Samsung Electronics

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and connected devices through AI-powered innovation and intelligent ecosystems.