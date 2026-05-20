Rugby: Hurricanes star Ruben Love not getting caught up in All Blacks hype

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Source: Radio New Zealand

[picture id=”4JRTE4K_260313HurricanesForce_043_JPG” crop=”16×10″ layout=”thumbnail”] Kerry Marshall / www.photosport.nz

Hurricanes first-five Ruben Love isn’t getting caught up in the race for the All Blacks No 10 jersey.

Fresh off a commanding performance against Beauden Barrett in the Hurricanes’ 47-24 win over the Blues at Eden Park, Love’s name has inevitably entered conversations around the All Blacks playmaking role.

But despite a string of standout performances this season, the Palmerston North product insists his focus remains firmly on helping the Hurricanes win matches – not comparing himself to rival first-fives.

Hurricanes first-five Ruben Love in action against the Blues. Brett Phibbs

Love acknowledged the outside noise following his head-to-head battle with Barrett, but said he is more concerned with his own game than the form of others.

“Obviously, you look at who you’re going up against during the week,” Love said.

“I’ve been kind of such an understudy for Beauden and Dmac (Damian McKenzie) the last few years, so it’s pretty cool to go head-to-head with them, but I just want to make sure that I’m doing everything I can for the team. It’s not necessarily me versus someone else.

“You always want to go against the opposition 10 and show them what you’ve got, but I’m pretty focused on this team winning ball games, not myself getting one up over the other 10.”

All Blacks selectors would no doubt have taken note of Love’s performance against Barrett and the Blues, and All Blacks coach Dave Rennie visited the Hurricanes in the lead-up to the match.

Love said he spoke to Rennie about many things, but not necessarily the All Blacks.

“Not so much around rugby. I think we just spoke about being from Manawatū. It was pretty cool to hear that he was going to go coach the Turbos at some point,” Love said.

“I think him and the coaches were just overlooking our trainings, seeing what’s up. They do that to all the clubs. We had a few chats, but it was just cool to see a familiar face from Manawatū.”

A bonus-point win over the Highlanders could seal top spot for the Hurricanes with a round to go, depending on other results.

Love said they haven’t discussed it, but he said they will chase a bonus point if a victory is assured.

“No, it’s not discussed during the week. Our main focus is winning the ball game and it doesn’t matter by how much,” Love said.

“If we get to that point and are fortunate enough to execute what we want to, then the bonus point comes into conversation on the field. But during the week, we’re just focused on trying to do everything we can to get over the line with a win.”

Hurricanes player Ruben Love congratulates a teammate. Kerry Marshall / www.photosport.nz

With 10 wins and just two defeats this season, the Hurricanes are favourites to win their first Super Rugby title since 2016.

Love has been with the team since 2021 and has experienced the disappointment of falling short. He believes the current side have what it takes to go all the way and he credits head coach Clark Laidlaw and assistants Cory Jane, Jamie Mackintosh, Brad Cooper, Jason Holland and Bryn Evans, as well as the players, for shaping them into the title contenders they are.

“It’s a special group,” Love said.

“You ask anyone here, it’s the culture off the field that’s allowing us to work for each other on the field…and a lot of it comes down to enjoyment.

“There’s not too many teams where you can openly say you enjoy coming to work and you could get stuck in the elevator with any single player in the squad and you’d be happy to do that. I just love this team. I love all the teammates and coaches and just the way that we’re allowed to express ourselves.

“There’s not many working environments where you can do that.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/20/rugby-hurricanes-star-ruben-love-not-getting-caught-up-in-all-blacks-hype/