Regulatory changes to help Kiwis during fuel uncertainty

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Source: New Zealand Government

Removal of regulatory barriers that make it harder for businesses and communities to cope with global fuel shocks has begun Minister for Regulation David Seymour and Minister for Transport Chris Bishop say.

“New Zealand’s fuel supply is stable. We’re focussed on keeping it that way. There are few things as important to Kiwis as ensuring New Zealand’s fuel supply remains strong,” Mr Seymour says.

“Last month we called for businesses, fuel users, freight operators, and the wider public to report any regulatory barriers that might be hindering our response to global fuel pressures to the Red Tape Tipline.

“The Ministry for Regulation has worked with the Ministry of Transport to test and progress the best ones. We have determined which Phase of the Government’s National Fuel Response Plan (the Plan) they should be activated in. Now, we are making changes to provide regulatory relief for Kiwis.

“Analysis from the two Ministries found that some changes should be made now. Other changes involve tougher trade-offs and are more appropriate for the higher Phases of the Plan. These ones will be ready to go when needed, but will only be activated if we move to the corresponding phase.”

The permanent changes to be implemented as soon as practical include:

Permanently allowing Class 1 licence holders to drive heavier zero-emissions vehicles, and Class 2 licence holders to drive heavier electric buses. These changes will remove an obstacle to businesses using zero-emissions vehicles, which are heavier than their diesel equivalents. Fuel savings are expected to grow over time as New Zealand’s vehicle fleet incorporates more zero-emissions vehicles in response to the change.

Removing permit requirements for 50MAX vehicles and for relocating unladen rental High Productivity Motor Vehicles. This means less paperwork for operators, lower compliance costs, fewer delays and improved freight efficiency. Previously operators were required to secure a permit to transport empty rented trucks back to depots.

Further changes have also been assigned an implementation Phase in the Plan to come into effect.

“In Phase 2 we will temporarily relax access restrictions for over-dimension vehicles. They will be allowed to use some motorways and toll roads which they can’t currently. This means shorter trips and fuel savings,” Mr Seymour says.

“In Phase 4 we will temporarily increase weight limits for permitted high productivity motor vehicles (HPMVs) by 4 per cent (approx. 2 tonne increase per vehicle), and for 50MAX vehicles by 10 per cent (to 55 tonnes). This will mean heavy vehicles can carry more per weight per trip, so fewer trips are required, and fuel efficiency is increased.”

“We need to balance benefits with safety and network impacts, but there are sensible changes we can make that will lift productivity without compromising standards,” Mr Bishop says.

“Fuel prices are already putting pressure on households and businesses, which is why this work matters. Getting ahead of the problem now helps reduce the impact if global conditions worsen.”

The permanent changes will be implemented as soon as practicable, and the other options are being developed so they can be implemented quickly if the Government moves to higher phases. If moving to Phase 2 becomes less likely, some options could be reworked into more permanent changes to reduce the impact of elevated fuel prices on the economy over the medium to long term.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/20/regulatory-changes-to-help-kiwis-during-fuel-uncertainty/