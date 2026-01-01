Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

Fisheries New Zealand is reviewing management measures for recreational shellfish harvesting in Auckland and Coromandel. 123RF

More than 300 people have submitted feedback to Fisheries New Zealand as part of a review into shellfish gathering in Auckland and Coromandel.

Last month, the regulator announced it was reviewing management measures for recreational shellfish harvesting in the area after ongoing concerns about over-harvesting.

Two weeks ago, it started accepting public submissions on options for proposed intertidal closures and changes to recreational daily limits.

Fisheries confirmed to RNZ it had received 368 public submissions as of Tuesday morning.

Public consultation closes on the 12 June.

The review comes after the government recently granted a ban on taking several species from the Whangaparāoa Peninsula, Kawau Bay, and Ōmaha Bay, requested by iwi Ngāti Manuhiri.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/20/hundreds-submit-on-fisheries-proposal-to-manage-shellfish-in-auckland-coromandel/