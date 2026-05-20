Government cuts some vehicle regulations – with more possible

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Regulation Minister David Seymour. RNZ / Mark Papalii

The government is cutting some vehicle regulations, which it says will make it easier for the country to cope with global fuel shocks.

While some permanent changes will be made now, other temporary moves are on the cards – like easing trucks’ weight restrictions.

Regulation Minister David Seymour said last month the government asked people to report any regulatory barriers that might be hindering the country’s response to the fuel crisis via the Red Tape Tipline.

The regulation and transport ministries worked together to test and progress the best ideas, he said.

“We have determined which Phase of the Government’s National Fuel Response Plan (the Plan) they should be activated in. Now, we are making changes to provide regulatory relief for Kiwis.”

Two permanent changes can be made now, Seymour said.

That included allowing Class 1 licence holders to drive heavier zero-emissions vehicles, and Class 2 licence holders to drive heavier electric buses.

That would remove obstacles for businesses using zero-emissions vehicles, which are heavier than their diesel equivalents, Seymour said.

“Fuel savings are expected to grow over time as New Zealand’s vehicle fleet incorporates more zero-emissions vehicles in response to the change.”

It would also remove permit requirements for ’50MAX’ trucks – which are higher capacity – and for relocating empty rental trucks, in a bid to slash paperwork and compliance costs, and improve freight efficiency.

Further changes would be made if the country moves up phases in the fuel plan.

They were “tougher trade-offs”, Seymour said.

In phase two, the government will temporarily relax access restrictions for oversize vehicles, allowing them to use some motorways and toll roads they currently cannot.

In phase four, it will temporarily increase weight limits for some heavy vehicles.

“This will mean heavy vehicles can carry more per weight per trip, so fewer trips are required, and fuel efficiency is increased,” Seymour said.

Transporting New Zealand has been calling for the government to ease weight restrictions.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop acknowledged if that happened, there was “no doubt” roads would suffer.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/20/government-cuts-some-vehicle-regulations-with-more-possible/