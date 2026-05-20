Government Cuts – Cuts impact early childhood centre regulation – PSA

Source: PSA



Downsizing the team that reviews early childhood education (ECE) centres shows David Seymour is putting tax cuts for landlords over the wellbeing of our nation’s children.

It’s estimated up to 40 roles will be lost as ECE regulation moves from the Ministry of Education to the Education Review Office (ERO). The PSA understands that ERO sought to take on as many roles as possible, but does not have enough funding from the Government to ensure that all positions are retained.

Many of the roles being cut are Review Officers, who work with the over 4500 kindergartens; preschools; kohanga reo; and creches across New Zealand – providing licences and certificates, investigating complaints, and making sure they comply with minimum standards.

“Cutting these roles is a disaster waiting to happen, we will see centres failing to comply with important regulations and the quality of early childhood education will suffer” said Fleur Fitzsimons, National Secretary for the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

“We entrust early childhood education centres to educate and look after our children, it is the most important investment we make as a nation. These Review Officers work with early childhood centres to ensure that parents know children are in safe and nurturing environments.”

In 2025, Seymour, as Minister for Regulation and Associate Education Minister, announced that the Government would transfer ECE regulation to the ERO. Parliament is progressing this change via Seymour’s Education and Training (System Reform) Amendment Bill. The ERO is set to take over regulatory functions on 1 September.

The change was recommended in a review by the Ministry of Regulation, an entity he championed and now oversees as Minister.

“Seymour’s politically motivated obsession with dismantling regulation and cutting costs is harming our education system and our children,” said Fitzsimons. “The Government must step in immediately give ERO the funding it needs to make sure our children get the best possible start to life.”