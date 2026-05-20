Bournemouth draw with Man City hands Arsenal Premier League title

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Arsenal fans cheer their team on as they watch the final minutes of the English Premier League football match between Bournemouth and Manchester City, from inside the Tollington Arms pub near the Emirates Stadium in London. BROOK MITCHELL

Arsenal have ended their 22-year wait to win the Premier League title when they were confirmed as champions following second-placed Manchester City’s 1-1 draw at Bournemouth.

Leaders for almost the entire season, Mikel Arteta’s side are now four points clear with one game remaining and Monday’s clash at Crystal Palace will now be a coronation.

Arsenal’s German midfielder Kai Havertz celebrates scoring. GLYN KIRK / AFP

Arsenal had beaten Burnley 1-0 on Tuesday, meaning City had to win on the south coast to extend the race to the final day.

But a subdued City trailed to Eli Junior Kroupi’s first-half goal and Erling Haaland’s stoppage time reply was too late.

Manchester City’s Spanish manager Pep Guardiola reacts. GLYN KIRK / AFP

Arsenal, who finished runners-up in the previous three seasons, have now won 14 English titles, behind only Manchester United and Liverpool who both have 20.

Arteta had said the previous day that he would be Bournemouth’s “biggest fan” for a couple of hours on Wednesday and the title was eventually sealed thanks to his close friend Andoni Iraola masterminding the south coast club’s point.

His sentiments would have been echoed by Arsenal fans watching the game in pubs and bars near the north London club’s Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have also reached the Champions League final for the second time in their history with a battling 1-0 home win over Atletico Madrid sealing a 2-1 aggregate victory in the semi-final last week.

-Reuters with additional reporting from RNZ.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/20/bournemouth-draw-with-man-city-hands-arsenal-premier-league-title/