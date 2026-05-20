Source: PHARMAC
Information on what the Nephrology Advisory Committee considered at its meeting in late April 2026.
Advisory meeting agenda setting
The scheduling and agenda setting process for advisory meetings considers multiple factors. We aim to balance the relative priorities of clinical advice needed across indications, the factors for consideration for each application (for example unmet health need), the time since applications were received and the internal and advisor resource available to support each meeting.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/20/agenda-for-april-2026-nephrology-advisory-committee-meeting/