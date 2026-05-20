Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 May 2026 – Aberdeen Technical School (ATS) officially announced that its students’ innovative cold chain intelligent monitoring system,was officially granted a Hong Kong patent as published in the Hong Kong Intellectual Property Journal in April 2026. The project previously secured the Overall Grand Championship at the “Innovate and Lead – The New Wave Logistics Competition”, prevailing over 40 teams from Hong Kong and Macau.

Aberdeen Technical School Students’ Cold Chain Monitoring System “Eye of the Fresh Environment” Granted Patent

Innovative Organic Semiconductor Technology: 48-Hour Spoilage Early Warning

Addressing the global crisis where 1.3 billion tons of fresh food are wasted annually due to cold chain failures, the ATS student team developed the “Eye of the Fresh Environment” system. Utilizing advanced organic semiconductor technology, the team created micro-sensors that feature low cost and zero heat generation to monitor temperature, humidity, and gas concentrations in real-time.

Combined with AI cloud analysis, the system can provide an early warning of food spoilage up to 48 hours in advance, automatically notifying distributors. Data indicates the system effectively helps enterprises reduce fresh produce spoilage rates from 20% to below 5%. This results in a reduction of 15 tons of waste per 100 tons of produce and a revenue increase exceeding HKD 450,000, providing robust support for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals in the logistics industry.

Originating from Real-Life Observation; Addressing Market Gaps

The development team included students Wong Tim Shing (F.2), Chan Lai Him, Lau Ho Yin, and Pang Wai Chiu (F.4). The inspiration for the project came from observing large amounts of spoiled fruits and vegetables during transportation. They identified that existing market systems are often designed for large-scale industrial use, making them expensive, bulky, and lacking flexibility.

Team member Lau Ho Yin noted that “Eye of the Fresh Environment” features a low-cost modular design and a real-time local warning mechanism. It is specifically optimized for small-to-medium-sized transport scenarios and startup teams, filling a significant market gap. Pang Wai Chiu added that using organic semiconductors makes the monitors both affordable and energy-efficient.

Boarding Life Cultivating Excellence: “Learning to Study, Learning to Be”

The success of this patented invention reflects the unique outcomes of Aberdeen Technical School’s boarding education. The school noted that students took the initiative to form teams during the 2025 summer break, integrating school-based innovation and logistics projects into real-life research and development. This demonstrates a spirit of self-directed learning, innovative courage, and the pursuit of excellence.

In their reflections, students highlighted how boarding life aided the development process. By living together, they learned teamwork, responsibility, and time management. Lau Ho Yin shared that living away from home required self-discipline in scheduling and cutting down on unproductive phone usage, allowing more focus on critical thinking and social observation.

http://www.ats.edu.hk/

https://www.facebook.com/ATS1935/

https://www.youtube.com/user/ATSVideoGroup

Hashtag: #AberdeenTechnicalSchool #ATS

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.