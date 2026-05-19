What would you do with an alpine suspension bridge?

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Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 19 May 2026

The old bridge, which was closed in April 2025 because of riverbank erosion and is unsafe for members of the public to cross, is being dismantled and removed from the site.

Department of Conservation Asset Delivery Manager Anthony Clegg says a range of metal and wood components from the old bridge will be available, including structural elements, cables, timber and fittings.

“The 90-metre-long bridge will be removed in sections, so we’re selling individual components rather than a complete bridge structure,” he says.

The old bridge was constructed in 2012 in the upper Hooker Valley and was a popular access route for walkers and climbers.

“We’d like to see as much of it as possible reused or repurposed rather than disposed of. The components are being removed through a deconstruction process, so some items may show wear or damage. All pieces will be offered on an ‘as-is’ basis. If someone has a use for these components, then make us an offer and let’s talk,” he says.

Meanwhile, the construction team working on the new 189 metre long suspension bridge is making great progress with an opening date towards the end of July.

Anthony says seeing the new structure take shape right next to the old one really showcases what an incredible piece of engineering the new suspension bridge is.

“It’s amazing seeing the walking platform nearly complete spanning right across the river. It’s more than double the length of the old one and it will be a very special experience watching the first people crossing it in a couple of months. It’s an iconic place to go naturing, with Aoraki/Mount Cook in the background,” he says.

In the meantime, DOC is inviting expressions of interest from anyone who may have a use for the old Hooker bridge components.

“We’re open to proposals and interested in opportunities to recover some value from the materials, while ensuring they can be put to good use,” says Anthony.

DOC will be running an online bidding process via the procurement email address. If you would like to place a bid, please use this form – bid form (DOCX, 35K).

The deadline is 1pm July 3, 2026. Questions can be submitted up to June 30 to procurement@doc.govt.nz

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