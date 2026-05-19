Update: Arrests following dating app assaults

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Source: New Zealand Police

Police have today arrested four youths in relation to a series of violent and unprovoked assaults in Invercargill recently.

Two 15-year-old males and two 16-year-old males have each been charged with aggravated burglary following an intensive investigation.

Southland Area Prevention Manager acting Inspector Mel Robertson says enquiries have established that there were four separate incidents where dating applications were deliberately used to lure victims to various locations, with the intent of violently assaulting them.

“This offending was deliberate, coordinated and extremely dangerous. The level of violence inflicted is deeply concerning, and it is nothing short of luck that the victims were not more seriously injured.

“The reality is stark – one more strike, one more kick, and the outcome could have been fatal.”

Police are also increasingly concerned about the apparent influence of online and social media trends that appear to encourage and glorify this type of offending.

“Let us be clear — this behaviour is completely unacceptable. These youths are old enough to understand exactly what they are doing, and choosing to engage in harmful, trend-driven behaviour that endangers others will not be excused, and it will carry serious consequences.

“Our investigation is ongoing, further arrests and charges are expected.”

All four alleged offenders will appear in the Invercargill Youth Court.

“We are urging the public to take care when engaging with people online and to report any suspicious behaviour immediately.

“If you have information, come forward. You will help prevent further harm.

“I would like to acknowledge the dedication of the investigation team, who have worked tirelessly to identify and apprehend those responsible in a very short period of time. Their commitment has ensured swift accountability for those involved,” says acting Inspector Robertson.

Police remain committed to protecting our community and will pursue anyone involved in this type of offending. If you think this behaviour is a game or a trend, you are wrong. The consequences are real, and Police will hold you to account.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre