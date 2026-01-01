Tim Brown and Sean Roach named as two dead in Mt Aspiring helicopter crash

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Pilot Tim Brown (left) and guide Sean Roach named as two dead in Mt Aspiring helicopter crash. SUPPLIED

Pilot Tim Brown and guide Sean Roach have been named as the pair who died in a helicopter crash in Mt Aspiring National Park.

The helicopter, a Eurocopter AS350 B3, belonged to The Alpine Group, which is owned by the Wallis family.

In a statement, The Alpine Group confirmed one of its helicopters was involved in the crash in the upper Te Naihi River in South Westland on Sunday morning.

A company spokesperson said the men were was taking part in a guided hunting operation in clear and calm conditions.

“We are devastated to confirm that both pilot Tim Brown and guide Sean Roach were tragically killed. Both were highly experienced and valued members of a close-knit team,” they said.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with their families and loved ones during this difficult time.”

The company says it will cooperate fully with transport investigators to determine exactly what happened.

Cromwell detective sergeant Sarah Waugh said police received reports of the crash at 9.50am on Sunday.

“The helicopter was a chartered craft, and the occupants were on a hunting trip,” she said.

“Three others from the hunting group were located on the ground and taken to safety.”

The helicopter wreckage would be removed in the coming days and taken to Wellington for further analysis.

“We have confidence in those investigations and will cooperate fully to determine exactly what happened,” the Alpine Group spokesperson said.

The company is run by brothers Toby and Jonathan Wallis, sons of the late aviation pioneer Sir Tim Wallis.

The group thanked police, Rescue Coordination Centre, Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter Trust, the Queenstown Alpine Cliff Rescue team and emergency services for their response to the crash.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) are investigating the crash.

Two of Sir Tim’s sons, Matthew and Nick, died in separate helicopter crashes in 2018.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand