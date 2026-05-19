Qing Dynasty Imperial Chef Descendant Anthony Lai Adopts Exotica Umami EX M Sauce

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Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 May 2026 – Exotica Umami (EX M), the revolutionary multifunctional cooking sauce, has recently been adopted by acclaimed Hong Kong Chinese cuisine master Anthony Lai, a chef with over five decades of culinary experience. Through five distinctively contrasting dishes incorporating EX M from everyday stir-fries to the handling of premium ingredients, Master Lai showcases the sauce’s unique capabilities and identifies four core breakthroughs, drawing significant attention across the industry.

A Legacy of Imperial Culinary Heritage: Five Decades at the Stove

Master Anthony Lai hails from a distinguished culinary lineage. His great-grandfather served as an imperial chef during the Guangxu reign of the Qing dynasty, passing down six precious imperial recipe manuscripts that have been transmitted through three generations to Master Lai today. Entering the trade at the age of 14 and rising to head chef by 23, he has held positions including Senior Instructor at the Chinese Culinary Institute, and Assessor for the Hong Kong Council for Accreditation of Academic and Vocational Qualifications. Specialising in Sichuan and classical Cantonese cuisine, Master Lai was recently bestowed with the prestigious “2025 Hong Kong Gastronomic Yearbook Lifetime Achievement Award” and named “2025 Hong Kong Culinary Intangible Heritage Ambassador” — dual honours.

In a video recipe collaboration, Master Lai has incorporated EX M into five dishes: EX M Wok-fried Chicken with Asparagus, EX M Chinese-style Beef Tenderloin, EX M Braised Lamb Brisket, EX M Fish Maw, and Soup Meat dipped with EX M sauce — spanning casual stir-fries, high-heat tender meat preparations, robust braises, and the elevation of premium ingredients with just dipping the sauce. The application demonstrates how this revolutionary sauce performs across the entire spectrum of ingredients, elevating each to new heights.

Drawing from these five dishes, Master Lai has identified four core breakthroughs of EX M:

1. Locks in Amino Acids and Replenishes Moisture for Juicy, Tender Meat

According to Chef Lai, loss of amino acids and moisture during cooking is the principal cause of flavour depletion. EX M penetrates meat fibres during marination, sealing in amino acids while replenishing moisture. EX M Braised Lamb Brisket offers the most compelling demonstration of this effect. Using only approximately 10% EX M in the braising liquid, with no need for elaborate spice blends, the brisket emerges enveloped in braised aromatics while retaining its own juices, with meat juices visibly releasing as each piece is lifted. “Traditional Cantonese braising demands a heavy hand with seasonings simply to mask gaminess, leaving diners tasting condiments rather than the lamb itself,” Master Lai explains. “EX M does not overpower; it locks in the natural juices and allows the lamb’s intrinsic sweetness to come through.” The same principle applies to EX M Chinese-style Beef Tenderloin — under high-heat wok-frying, EX M seals in amino acids and moisture, preventing the beef from weeping liquid or turning tough; the cuts remain succulent, harmonising wok hei with the meat’s natural flavour.

2. Naturally Relaxes Muscle Fibres for Tender Texture and Mouthfeel

While preparing EX M Wok-fried Chicken with Asparagus, Master Lai observed that chicken marinated with EX M required minimal chewing, with a texture that remained tender yet retained its bite. This quality distinguishes EX M from baking soda: while the latter can tenderise meat, it often produces a mushy, compromised texture accompanied by an unpleasant alkaline aftertaste. EX M, by contrast, relaxes muscle fibres naturally without compromising the meat’s structural integrity and leaves no off-flavours behind, delivering a combination of benefits that conventional food aids cannot match. The same effect is plainly evident in EX M Chinese-style Beef Tenderloin, where the meat fibres relax without disintegrating, achieving a texture far superior to that produced by baking soda or traditional meat tenderisers.

3. Significantly Amplifies Flavour and Freshness

What sets EX M apart is its ability to magnify an ingredient’s intrinsic character without overshadowing it. Master Lai describes it as a “flavour amplifier” that draws out the deep protein sweetness of meats — echoing the ancient imperial culinary philosophy of “harmony without conflict”. This effect is most thoroughly demonstrated when using EX M to dip the remains of meats used to cook soup. In Hong Kong’s deeply rooted soup-making culture, the simmered meat is too often discarded, or eaten only with soy sauce as a reluctant accompaniment. Master Lai terms this the “flavour gap”: traditional soy sauce renders the meat sour and cloying, all weight without freshness. EX M instantly fills the flavour void left in the meat fibres, drawing forth deep protein sweetness and transforming what was humble leftover soup meat into a delicacy, with a clean savoury finish rising naturally from the palate.

4. Delivers a Lasting, Rich Kokumi Experience

Kokumi represents the highest aspiration of imperial culinary philosophy — a sensation that expands fully within the mouth and lingers long after swallowing. As Master Lai notes, imperial chefs have always pursued purity of taste, harmonious balance, and lasting depth — precisely what is now termed kokumi. Even with centuries of refined imperial technique, achieving this combination of full moisture, natural tenderness, vivid flavour, and longer lasting mouthfeel in everyday cooking has remained a formidable challenge. The effect of EX M is particularly striking when applied to fish maw: rather than added during the rehydration stage, EX M is introduced during the quick braising stage, where it helps to remove the fishy notes while infusing the gelatinous structure with rich, lasting umami.

Reflecting on his experience with EX M, Master Lai summarises: “EX M locks in amino acids and replenishes moisture, keeping meats juicy and tender; it helps to naturally relax muscle fibres for refined texture and mouthfeel; it dramatically amplifies flavour and freshness; and it delivers a lasting, rich kokumi experience. Across these five dishes, these four breakthroughs reveal themselves for most part. For chefs, incorporating EX M into the kitchen saves time while elevating every dish to a higher standard.”

Sun Fook Kee Restaurant Launches the Imperial “EX M Lu Ming Banquet”

Master Lai also serves as culinary consultant to Sun Fook Kee Restaurant Yu Yuan (Causeway Bay), where he will introduce a signature Historical Qing Dynasty themed Imperial Mini-Manchu-Han “Lu Ming Banquet” built around EX M. The menu translates the sauce’s textural and flavour advantages into a series of refined courses, inviting diners to experience first-hand the masterful fusion of imperial culinary heritage and “advanced culinary formula” through EX M.

The banquet comprises ten elegantly named courses, each evoking the refinement of the imperial table theme, with EX M threaded to elevate umami, kokumi, moisture retention, and textural quality in various dishes. The courses are as follows:

EX M Stuffed Chicken Wings with Asparagus and Yunnan Ham

EX M Pan-fried Scallops Stuffed with Hairy Gourd, topped with Crab Roe

EX M Braised Fish Maw in Pumpkin Sauce

EX M Braised Vegetarian Shark’s Fin Soup

EX M Steamed Star Garoupa with Chicken Oil and Huadiao Wine

EX M Bamboo Pith with Seasonal Vegetables

EX M Tri-coloured Fried Rice

Osmanthus Cake in Empress Cixi style

EX M Scallion Oil Noodles

Snow Fungus and Lotus Seed Sweet Soup

HK$1,088 per person. Reservations open from 1 June 2026 at 2156 1688.

Video Series Launch: “EX M: Unlocking the 6th Sense — Imperial Heritage Taste of Umami and Kokumi”

Starting from 14 May 2026 and continuing over approximately one month, the official YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook channels of Exotica Umami EX M Sauce will progressively release a series of videos featuring recipe demonstrations and professional commentary across the five dishes of the collaboration.

Hashtag: #ExoticaUmami #exmsauce

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.