Modern imaging technology for Southland Hospital

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Source: New Zealand Government

Patients in Southland will benefit from higher-quality diagnostic imaging following the installation of an upgraded fluoroscopy machine at Southland Hospital, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

“This is a significant step forward in the quality of diagnostic imaging available locally, meaning Southlanders can access more advanced care close to home,” Mr Brown says.

A fluoroscopy unit uses real-time X-ray imaging to support clinicians in diagnosing conditions and guiding treatment. Unlike standard X-rays, it provides continuous imaging, allowing clinicians to observe movement within the body and perform procedures with greater precision.

“The upgraded technology produces clearer images at lower radiation doses, helping clinicians make faster, more accurate diagnoses while improving safety for both patients and staff.”

The $994,000 fluoroscopy unit supports a wide range of services, including general X-rays, speech-language swallowing studies, peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC) line insertions, and other fluoroscopy-guided procedures.

“More than 400 PICC lines are inserted at Southland Hospital each year. These are essential for patients requiring ongoing intravenous (IV) treatment, including chemotherapy, long-term antibiotics, or nutritional support, as well as those with difficult venous access.”

Importantly, the system is dual-purpose, operating as both a fluoroscopy suite and a general X-ray room.

“This will significantly improve how imaging services are delivered in Southland by increasing efficiency and capacity, helping to reduce wait times for patients needing standard X-rays.

“The investment will also support local clinical teams to train and work with the latest imaging technology, helping ensure patients continue to receive quality care supported by modern equipment.”

Mr Brown says improving access to timely diagnostic services is a priority for the Government and critical to delivering on the four-month target for a first specialist assessment and elective treatment.

“Timely imaging plays a vital role in the patient journey – enabling earlier diagnosis, faster treatment decisions, and helping patients move through the health system more quickly. This supports patients to receive specialist assessments and elective treatment sooner.

“We are focused on fixing the basics and building the future of our healthcare system with patients at its centre. This investment ensures Southlanders can continue to access quality diagnostic care close to home, supported by modern equipment that will benefit patients now and for years to come.”