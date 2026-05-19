Luxon’s ‘DOGE style cuts’ will harm New Zealand

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Source: Green Party

Luxon’s cuts to the public service will only put more pressure on frontline workers, meaning New Zealanders miss out on the support they need, says the Green Party.

“In 2024, Luxon told New Zealanders that frontline services would be ‘protected,’ which has now been shown to be a sham,” says Green Party Public Services spokesperson, Francisco Hernandez.

“These are DOGE style libertarian fantasies right out of Elon Musk’s playbook.”

“Nicola Willis is committing New Zealand to arbitrary headcounts which will eat into frontline services to balance her books, all because she lacks the courage to have an adult conversation about fixing our broken tax system.”

“We know that Luxon’s public service cuts have led to critical personal health data being compromised and doctors taking up the burden of lost roles and having to fix printers and make beds.”

“Public services, front and back, care for New Zealanders and ensure we are ready as a country when climate or health crises hit.”

“Luxon’s austerity economics have crushed Wellington and the wider economy. These moves confirm that small businesses will soon face more pain.”

“Instead of cuts, we need to ensure strong public services that New Zealanders can rely on. We don’t need disruptive mega mergers or cuts that compromise our wellbeing.” says Hernandez.