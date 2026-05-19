Locked or looted, vehicle burglaries in Whataupoko

Post

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are appealing for information following a series of vehicle break-ins reported in the Whataupoko area overnight.

Detective Marshall Robb from Gisborne Police says they received seven reports of vehicles being unlawfully entered, and property stolen, between 6pm on Friday 15 May and 6am on Saturday 16 May.

Items taken include sporting equipment, electronic devices, personal valuables and power tools.

Detective Robb says his team is seeking information.

“If you live or work in the Whataupoko area – please review any dashcam or security camera footage covering the relevant time period.

“Any suspicious activity, persons, or vehicles captured may help with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police, quoting file number 260516/8430.

Information can be provided online via 105.police.govt.nz, clicking ‘Update Report’, or by calling 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police remind members of the public to make sure vehicles are locked and that no valuables are left in plain sight.

“Better locked than looted.”

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre