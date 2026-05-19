Loaded weapons and a Nazi uniform found at Christchurch home of man who died in police stand-off

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Source: Radio New Zealand

A notice on the door of Troy Dubovskiy’s Christchurch home, pictured the day after his death. (File photo) Photo / Karen Brown

This story discusses suicide.

Loaded weapons and a Nazi uniform were found by police at the home of a man who died following a police stand-off in Christchurch, an inquest has heard.

Artemiy Dubovskiy, who was known as Troy, is suspected of killing himself early on March 27, 2019.

His death came less than two weeks after the mosque terror attack that killed 51 worshippers at two Christchurch mosques, and at a time when the country was on high alert for the possibility of further attacks.

Coroner Heather McKenzie was examining the circumstances of Dubovskiy’s death during an inquest in Christchurch.

On Monday. counsel assisting the Coroner, Josh Shaw said police searched Dubovskiy’s home on March 26 after receiving information he was supportive of the mosque shootings.

Flowers on the doorstep of Dubovskiy’s home in 2019. (File photo) Photo / Karen Brown

Officers found a loaded semi-automatic rifle and pistol, a substantial quantity of ammunition and items carrying Nazi symbolism, including a SS uniform.

Shaw said there were fears of a wider terror network and the possibility of copycat attacks after people were shot at Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre on March 15, 2019.

“The terror alert was increased to high for the first time in our nation’s history, the first time it had been above low in our nation’s history,” he said.

“It was in that climate of heightened alert and risk that Mr Dubovskiy became a person of interest.

“Police received information that he had said to a family member that he was not going to prison, he would not be taken in and he may take his own life.”

A senior sergeant spotted a car linked to Dubovskiy late on March 26, 2019.

“This wasn’t a pursuit, I should say, but rather a following. It came to the point that the driver, who was Mr Dubovskiy, knew he was being followed,” Shaw said.

Dubovskiy pulled his Mitsubishi Pajero into a no-exit street in the Shirley/Burwood area.

More officers were called to the area and a stand-off ensued.

Shaw said Dubovskiy remained in his car and spoke to a police negotiator by phone.

“The immediate response from Mr Dubovskiy when he learns he was speaking to a police officer is he says it would be best for the police to kill him or take him out because he wasn’t going to jail,” he said.

“The response was that no-one had to get hurt, there was a way out.”

During the almost two-hour long phone call Dubovskiy and the negotiator discussed family, politics and the state of New Zealand.

Dubovskiy was also communicating with his family using a second phone.

The negotiator’s call to Dubovskiy cut out, possibly because Dubovskiy’s phone battery ran low.

Three further calls of a short duration were made but by 3am the calls were not connecting, Shaw said.

A Defence Force light vehicle moved near Dubovskiy’s Pajero.

He was seen to slump backwards and then forwards with tactical police officers then moving in.

“Tear gas is deployed into his vehicle, he is extracted from his vehicle by officers with the assistance of a police dog who has Mr Dubovskiy by the leg,” Shaw said.

Once he was removed from the car it was clear he was critically injured and his breathing was light and shallow.

A paramedic gave him medical attention and a second medic arrived by helicopter.

“Those efforts persist for as long as they can but it is apparent they are not successful and Mr Dubovskiy is declared dead at the scene sometime after 4am,” Shaw said.

The police response to information about Dubovskiy and the events that followed had to be taken in the context of the Christchurch terror attack, Shaw said.

But it also raised questions by the family about whether police took a heavy-handed approach culminating in Dubovskiy’s death and possibly leading to delays in his receiving medical treatment, he said.

Lawyer for police Pip Currie said Dubovskiy’s death “is not the outcome police wanted”.

A Dubovskiy family member, whose name was suppressed, said they were not aware of his terrorist sympathies and he was a helpful person who was always there for his family and friends.

“I never heard any plans from him about any terrorism or anything like that,” they said.

“I think he had a good chance to surrender that night. I feel like the family could have convinced him. We were shocked by the mosque shooting and as a family we donated money to them at the time.”

Police witnesses would be called at the inquest.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand