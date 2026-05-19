Kelvin Davis appointed to Māori Education Ministerial Advisory Group

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Source: New Zealand Government

Education Minister Erica Stanford has announced the appointment of Kelvin Davis as a member of the Māori Education Ministerial Advisory Group.

Mr Davis is a respected Māori leader, educator and a former senior Minister who has dedicated his career to improve outcomes for whānau, rangatahi, and communities across New Zealand. Mr Davis is of Ngāpuhi descendant.

“Kelvin has been a strong advocate for education, Māori development, and social equity. He brings both experience and a deep commitment to public service to his work and I know he will be a fantastic appointment to the Advisory Group,” Ms Stanford says.

“The Māori Education Ministerial Advisory Group is made up of esteemed leaders and innovators in Māori education. They bring extensive knowledge and education experience. I look forward to our work together to boost equitable outcomes in our education system.”

The Māori Education MAG will focus on raising achievement for Māori learners across education and will support the Māori Education Action Plan, contributing specialist knowledge towards the Government’s six education priorities.

The Māori Education MAG will report directly to the Minister of Education over a two-year term.

Ms Stanford is committed to working with Te Matakahuki, leaders and representative groups of Kaupapa Māori education, to identify shared priorities for Kaupapa Māori education.

Members of the Māori Education Ministerial Advisory Group include: