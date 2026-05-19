Kelvin Davis appointed to Māori Education Ministerial Advisory Group

Source: New Zealand Government
Education Minister Erica Stanford has announced the appointment of Kelvin Davis as a member of the Māori Education Ministerial Advisory Group.
Mr Davis is a respected Māori leader, educator and a former senior Minister who has dedicated his career to improve outcomes for whānau, rangatahi, and communities across New Zealand. Mr Davis is of Ngāpuhi descendant.
“Kelvin has been a strong advocate for education, Māori development, and social equity. He brings both experience and a deep commitment to public service to his work and I know he will be a fantastic appointment to the Advisory Group,” Ms Stanford says.
“The Māori Education Ministerial Advisory Group is made up of esteemed leaders and innovators in Māori education. They bring extensive knowledge and education experience. I look forward to our work together to boost equitable outcomes in our education system.”
The Māori Education MAG will focus on raising achievement for Māori learners across education and will support the Māori Education Action Plan, contributing specialist knowledge towards the Government’s six education priorities.
The Māori Education MAG will report directly to the Minister of Education over a two-year term.
Ms Stanford is committed to working with Te Matakahuki, leaders and representative groups of Kaupapa Māori education, to identify shared priorities for Kaupapa Māori education.
Members of the Māori Education Ministerial Advisory Group include:
- Will Workman (Chair) (Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa, Rangitāne o Wairarapa) specialises in Māori social and economic policy advice and is a seasoned public policy practitioner with extensive experience in senior executive roles across the public service. Will was appointed on 2 September 2024.
- Olivia Hall (Ngāti Rārua, Rangitāne, Ngāti Kuia) has significant experience in leadership roles across the education sector and is former Chair of the Mātauranga Iwi Leaders Group (part of the Iwi Chairs Forum), and former Chair of Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rārua in Whakatū | Nelson. Olivia was appointed on 2 September 2024.
- Dame Georgina Kingi DNZM QSO (Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Pūkeko, Ngāi Tai) was principal of St Joseph’s Māori Girls’ College since 1987, until she retired in late 2024. Dame Kingi is renowned for providing high quality education for Māori girls. Dame Georgina was appointed on 2 September 2024.
- Billie-Jean Potaka-Ayton MNZM (Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Pikiao) has been the Principal of Kaiti School in Gisborne for the last 15 years. Under Billie-Jean’s leadership, Kaiti School was the first Whānau Ora School, providing programmes and pathways to uplift whānau.
- Turi Ngatai MNZM QSM, (Ngaiterangi /Ngāti Ranginui, Tauranga Moana) is a former school principal across all levels, former acting co-chief executive and director of Te Wananga o Aotearoa, and recently retired as executive director Māori at the Open Polytechnic. He was awarded the New Zealand Order of Merit for Services to Education in 1998.