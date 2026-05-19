FPG Fortune Prime Global Marks 15th Anniversary

Post

Source: Media Outreach

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 May 2026 – FPG Fortune Prime Global marks its 15th anniversary as global trading platforms increasingly compete on infrastructure, execution quality, and system stability.

Founded in 2011, FPG(https://fortuneprime.com/) has expanded across global markets, now serving over 100,000 clients in 30+ countries, supported by 20+ languages, 24/5 service, 10+ global offices, and 30+ years of group heritage.

As trading conditions become faster and more complex, infrastructure has become a key measure of broker competitiveness. FPG continues to invest in multi-region servers, liquidity integration, risk management systems, and scalable execution architecture to improve stability and consistency, especially during volatile market conditions.

Through its multi-asset CFD offering, FPG provides access to forex, precious metals, indices, and digital assets, while maintaining multilingual support and round-the-clock service.

After 15 years of development, FPG’s growth reflects the industry’s shift from basic trading services toward infrastructure-driven brokerage platforms. Looking ahead, speed, stability, and system capability will remain central to FPG’s continued global expansion.

Hashtag: #FPG

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.