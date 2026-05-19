Fleeing driver lands in court

Post

Source: New Zealand Police

The driver of a stolen vehicle snapped speeding through Papakura is now facing a raft of charges.

At about 11.15pm, officers attempted to stop a BMW travelling along East Street, which had been flagged as stolen.

Counties Manukau South Area Response Manager, Senior Sergeant Clive Wood, says Police elected not to pursue and called in assistance from Eagle.

“They have been able to provide commentary overhead as the vehicle entered the Southern Motorway, reaching almost double the posted speed limit.

“The vehicle has then exited at Princes Street, Ōtāhuhu where it was successfully spiked.”

Senior Sergeant Wood says the driver has then continued on towards Takanini before stopping on Takanini Road and attempting to flee on foot.

“He was quickly taken into custody without issue.

“Thankfully this incident was brought to a safe conclusion quickly and this person will now be held to account.”

A 40-year-old man has been charged with failing to stop, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified and will appear in Papakura District Court today.

ENDS.

Holly McKay/NZ Police