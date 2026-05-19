Estuary by Vicky Cheng Brings Indulgent and Nourishing French Gastronomy to Galaxy Macau

Source: Media Outreach

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 May 2026 – Galaxy Macau upholds its status as Asia’s leading dining destination with the debut of Estuary by Vicky Cheng on May 29, 2026, a collaborative masterpiece with the acclaimed chef and one of the region’s most highly regarded culinary talents today, and his first French restaurant. As one of the region’s most highly rated integrated resorts, home to five Michelin stars across four acclaimed establishments, Galaxy Macau continues to shape the gastronomy landscape of the Greater Bay Area with exceptional talent and guest-focused hospitality, infused with Asian warmth and a commitment to excellence.

Galaxy Macau upholds its status as Asia’s leading dining destination with the debut of Estuary by Vicky Cheng, the acclaimed chef’s first French restaurant, opening on May 29, 2026; welcoming discerning guests from around the globe with the highest international standards of hospitality and culinary excellence.

“Estuary by Vicky Cheng is a vision that has been years in the making, working with intense focus together with Chef Vicky. This restaurant concept represents the pinnacle of Galaxy Macau’s global ambitions—an independent fine dining expression built on patience, purpose and a shared vision for enduring culinary excellence and impeccable guest service,” says Mr Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer, Macau of Galaxy Entertainment Group.

Chef Vicky Cheng is renowned for his mastery in bridging French technique and regional ingredients; this time, he brings a new dimension of refinement to the resort’s exceptional portfolio through modern French gastronomy that is both indulgent and deeply personal, guided by a philosophy that balances nourishment, generosity, and refined finesse.

Widely recognised for his precision, creativity, and cross-cultural fluency, Chef Vicky’s recent accolades further underscore his authority in shaping contemporary fine dining. Recently honoured with the Black Pearl Restaurant Guide Master Chef Award 2026, Chef Vicky’s work continues to gain international acclaim, with Wing ranked No. 2 on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026 and his flagship VEA retaining its one Michelin star in the Michelin Guide Hong Kong & Macau.

Nature’s Finest Ingredients Meet Masterful Craftsmanship

Estuary by Vicky Cheng is a French restaurant that draws inspiration from the natural meeting point of river and sea—a fecund place of transformation and renewal. With a seafood-forward menu featuring ingredients of both fresh and saltwater, Estuary reflects the harmony and transformation in these converging worlds.

At Estuary, savoury consommés and delicate jellies act as nourishing through-lines, while fermentation, wood-fired cooking, and essential oils extraction build depth and clarity. The gastronomic experience is precise and pristine, leaving guests feeling sated.

Accentuating Chef Vicky’s decades of culinary exploration and experimentation, Estuary encapsulates the chef’s highly awarded craftsmanship, with each dish meticulously prepared. There’s a respect for dedicated craft, both on and off the plate; the creative process considers every detail, from artisanal tableware and cutlery to a commitment to sourcing rare local ingredients, such as sweet and sour honey from Yuen Long’s stingless bees.

“Estuary by Vicky Cheng is a full-circle moment for me,” says Vicky Cheng. “I was trained in classic French cooking, which shaped my culinary foundations. When I returned to Hong Kong ten years ago, I began exploring the intersection of Chinese and French cuisine; and five years ago, opened my own Chinese restaurant. Estuary brings these experiences together. It is a reflection of my roots, my evolution, and a reverential understanding of flavour, culture, and craft.”

A Contemporary Expression of Tradition and Culinary Mastery

The experience at Estuary by Vicky Cheng unfolds as a culinary journey with a sense of ceremony, drawing inspiration from Parisian grands hôtels. From artisanal bread and butter service to refined guéridon tableside presentations, the experience is anchored in a choreography of classic rituals. Guests are invited to begin with an aperitif from a traditional champagne trolley, followed by dessert, coffee, and tisanes presented in sequence, alongside candlelit wine decanting service. This is complemented by a nuanced wine list that celebrates Old World vintages from France as well as select New World wines. The oldest heritage vintages include the 1928 Château Cos d’Estournel from Bordeaux and the 1981 Krug Collection. A non-alcoholic pairing is also available for a palate cleansing option upon request.

Chef Vicky Cheng’s anchors the debut seasonal six-course tasting menu: intentional, precise and quality ingredients-driven. Dauricus caviar, sweet peas, and turnip are served with a tableside pour of lacto-fermented kabu, brightened with lime, coconut milk, and cream, creating a rich play of salinity, acidity, and creamy umami.

The debut seasonal six-course tasting menu is anchored by Chef Vicky’s signature style: intentional, precise, and quality ingredient-driven, while revealing unexpected layers of flavour and texture.

The luxurious first course of Dauricus caviar (only available at Cheng’s restaurant in Macau), spring turnip, sweet peas and chervil is served with a tableside pour of lacto-fermented turnip sauce transformed into liquid, brightened with lime, and cream; creating a rich play of salinity and acidity. White asparagus follows, slow-poached and crowned with Hokkaido sea urchin and delicate sea urchin ice cream, finished with a champagne-and-24-month Bellota ham sauce and chive oil for savoury depth and oceanic umami. Blue lobster poached in lobster butter arrives with a fermented pineapple brunoise and a trio of zucchini textures, lifted by a shellfish consommé giving sweet, tangy notes. A signature dish on the menu is the charcoal-grilled fish maw glazed with black garlic, at once crispy yet tender, served tableside on a bed of cordyceps mushrooms and gingko nuts, with a sand-ginger-infused beurre blanc sauce; giving it smoky, collagen-rich intensity.

Blue lobster poached in lobster butter arrives with a fermented pineapple brunoise and a trio of zucchini textures; lifted by a shellfish consommé giving sweet, tangy notes.

Every dish is perfectly balanced and layered; subtle notes of fermented ingredients run through the menu, along with savoury, rich broths and the nuanced flavours of char-grilled and wood-fired cooking.

Executive Chef Harvey Hsieh brings a refined culinary perspective shaped by classical French training, a strong technical foundation and disciplined approach in Michelin-starred kitchens. Years spent alongside his mentor Vicky Cheng at VEA further defined a style marked by precision, elegance, and restraint.

Ambience Rooted in Nature and Artistry

Designed by J Candice Interior Architects, a long-time interior collaborator of Chef Vicky Cheng, Estuary by Vicky Cheng’s interiors unfold as an immersive spatial journey that mirrors the restaurant’s themes of tidal transformation and the fluidity of nature. Greeted by artist Martin Gallo’s suspended Splash sculpture of tumbled glass, guests enter through a towering 5.7-metre-high carved ash-wood door, progressing through a sandstone portal, before arriving at the reception desk where a stone fireplace casts a warm welcome—a symbolic representation of Chef Vicky’s spark of passion leading to a prolific career in the kitchen.

Designed by J Candice Interior Architects, Estuary by Vicky Cheng unfolds as a timeless, immersive spatial journey that mirrors the restaurant’s themes of tidal transformation in nature.

The space opens onto a warm, Art Nouveau-inspired dining room defined by organic lines, branch-like forms, and a canopy that evokes a sense of connection and flow. Opening into an airy ambience created by a spectacular domed ceiling, the space draws guests’ attention to the polished Molteni 1923 open kitchen that anchors the main dining room. Its design cadence and flow visually lead to the centre stage of the dining room, where the kitchen is reminiscent of a perfectly timed orchestra, and where the kitchen team set about their craft in synchronised rhythm.

Interior details such as an occasional table and embossed wall panels reinforce the restaurant’s respect for time, technique, and evolution. With a visible tree ringed patina, the centre-piece occasional table bridges past and future, paying homage to nature – the sun, the sky, the soil and the ocean – as well as to the rotation of the seasons; which in turn inspires the menu. Sculptural lighting by Lasvit adds a final organic touch to the private room, casting waterlike reflections from the gilded tumbled glass, completing the sensory landscape.

A tumbled-glass chandelier by Lasvit adds a final poetic touch to the private room at Estuary by Vicky Cheng, casting waterlike reflections and natural textures that complete the sensory landscape.

Estuary by Vicky Cheng is one of the most anticipated openings in the Greater Bay Area, further strengthening Galaxy Macau’s recognised position as the region’s preeminent destination for outstanding dining. As the latest addition to the resort’s award-winning portfolio, the restaurant offers a fresh expression of modern French cuisine, shaped by Chef Vicky Cheng’s distinctive perspective and artistry; backed by industry-defining accolades that affirm his standing at the forefront of Asia’s culinary landscape. All served with the highest standards of Asian hospitality.

Adds Kelley: “Estuary by Vicky Cheng embodies the best of what Galaxy Resort stands for today: our relentless dedication to refined, guest‑focused dining that looks forward, honouring Macau’s UNESCO culinary heritage as a Creative City of Gastronomy, while shaping what personalised fine dining in Asia can truly become.”

For more information about Galaxy Macau, please visit www.galaxymacau.com.

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