Dating app attacks: Four teens arrested in Invercargill

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Queens Park in Invercargill was the scene of at least one attack. RNZ / Tess Brunton

Four teenagers have been arrested after several Invercargill people were attacked in violent and unprovoked assaults by people they met on dating apps.

Police said there were four separate incidents where dating apps were deliberately used to lure victims to various locations in the city, where they were violently assaulted.

Police confirmed today that two 15-year-old males and two 16-year-old males have each been charged with aggravated burglary.

Further arrests and charges are expected. The four teenagers will appear in the Invercargill Youth Court.

One person needed critical care after being attacked on 8 May, while another suffered serious injuries in an attack in the Queen’s Park area on 10 May.

Southland area prevention manager acting Inspector Mel Robertson said the attacks were “deliberate, co-ordinated and extremely dangerous”.

“The level of violence inflicted is deeply concerning, and it is nothing short of luck that the victims were not more seriously injured.

“The reality is stark – one more strike, one more kick, and the outcome could have been fatal.”

Robertson said there was increasing concern about the influence of online and social media trends that encouraged and glorified this type of behaviour.

Southland Police have already urged people not to share violent videos of assaults circulating online.

“Let us be clear – this behaviour is completely unacceptable,” said Robertson.

“These youths are old enough to understand exactly what they are doing, and choosing to engage in harmful, trend-driven behaviour that endangers others will not be excused, and it will carry serious consequences.

“If you think this behaviour is a game or a trend, you are wrong. The consequences are real, and police will hold you to account.”

Mayor Tom Campbell said earlier this week that the city was in shock over the attacks

“We’re not a community that’s used to that kind of thuggery. We’ve got a relatively low crime rate compared to the rest of New Zealand. We’re always considered one of the safest places in New Zealand.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand