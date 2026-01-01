‘Brazen’ fuel thieves hit vegetable stall, mechanic workshop in rural Southland

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Source: Radio New Zealand

A thief allegedly drilled a hole into a large vegetable truck’s fuel tank at Wilson’s Vege farm shop in Winton on Thursday morning. SUPPLIED/WILSON’S VEGES

Thieves after fuel targeted a vegetable stall and a mechanic’s workshop around the rural Southland township of Winton within a 12-hour period last week.

New Zealand Police are investigating if the two fuel theft reports on Great North Road on Wednesday evening and another, fewer than 10 minutes drive south on State Highway 6 on Thursday morning, were connected.

It came amid soaring fuel prices as a result of the US-Israel war in the Persian Gulf, with brent crude oil up to $109 USD a barrel on Friday.

Wilson’s Vege Stall co-owner David Wilson said an offender used a power drill to bore a hole in the vegetable truck’s fuel tank to collect its diesel.

“I got to work in the morning, and could smell the smell of diesel. They’d taken the diesel cap off,” he said.

“I had a look under, and all the diesel had poured out of the tank. They’d bored a hole in the bottom of the tank.”

Wilson said the shop’s security cameras picked up the offender arriving in their vehicle around 6.45am.

“This road is really busy with people going past at that time in the morning,” he said.

High fuel prices in early April. RNZ / Mark Papalii

“We’re just hoping somebody’s seen them. Like, there are lights in front of the shop, so the lights would be shining on their vehicle as well, so they’ve been pretty brazen to have a go at it.”

Wilson said most of the diesel was spilled onto the ground in the car park.

He said the truck’s damaged fuel tank would have to be replaced, and he would likely have to seek insurance.

“That’s a real pain in the bum because now I’ve got to get the tank fixed.

“It’s the inconvenience.”

For the farm side of the business, Wilson said one of the ways they were working to conserve fuel was by doing shorter trips.

“But hey, it’s sort of disappointing when someone dumps your fuel on the ground.”

Wilson said a local mechanic experienced a similar theft recently too, where the vehicle’s fuel tank was drilled into.

Police confirmed it received another report of a fuel theft from a vehicle at a premises on Great North Road in Winton at 9.30pm on Wednesday evening.

“Enquiries are underway to determine if these incidents are connected,” acting sergeant Daniel Munro of Otautau said.

He said anyone with information could contact police on 105 quoting file number 260514/1519.

“If people have information or footage that may assist with our enquiries, we would appreciate hearing from them.”

Police said it was taking a hard line against fuel thefts and associated offences.

“Overall we are not noticing a particular change in rural fuel theft but this is a timely reminder for everyone, especially those in rural communities, to look at their security, especially around fuel.”

Wilson and his wife Kathy Wilson had ran the vegetable stall and farm shop for more than 35 years.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand