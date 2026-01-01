Auckland police officer facing charge of abusing a person in a family relationship

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Source: Radio New Zealand

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An Auckland police officer has been charged in relation to an alleged family harm incident.

Court documents seen by RNZ claim the 38-year-old police officer assaulted a person he was in a family relationship with in October 2025.

Do you know more? Email sam.sherwood@rnz.co.nz

Auckland City District Commander Superintendent Sunny Patel confirmed to RNZ a current member of staff had been charged in relation to the incident.

“The member has been on restricted duties since the event was reported to police.

“The 38-year-old man has since been charged with assault on a person in a family relationship. As the matter is before the court, police is unable to comment further at this time.”

Where to get help:

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

Family Violence

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand