Warriors contemplate their next move at halfback

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Luke Metcalf of the Warriors www.photosport.nz

Luke Metcalf’s long term future may not be with the Warriors, but his short-term future has just become very important.

In-favour halfback Tanah Boyd went down with a suspected season-ending knee injury in Sunday’s 42-12 win over the Broncos in Brisbane.

Boyd suffered a suspected ACL injury in the opening minutes of the Magic Round clash.

Metcalf, who last week signed to join the Dragons next year, wasn’t in the line-up so Te Maire Martin replaced Boyd.

Coach Andrew Webster will now have to figure out his best pairing in the halves and who will join stand-off Chanel Harris-Tavita.

“We’ve got really good depth in that position.”

Luke Hanson and Jett Cleary are other options to play in the halves.

Webster said because of the bye and then the contract negotiations Metcalf wasn’t match ready and may not be available for next weekends game against the Dragons.

“We need to get him back doing reps because we don’t want to throw him back in and then he gets an injury, but he’ll be eligible for selection as soon as he is fit and done football.

“If he wasn’t important to us we would ask him to leave now and we don’t want him to, we want him to stay.

“He wants to stay, he wants to be a part of this, so he becomes important.”

Meanwhile, Boyd, who recently re-signed with the Warriors, was close to tears as he hobbled from the field.

Tanah Boyd of the Warriors sustains an injury AAP / Photosport

“We’re not writing him off yet, but early indications say that it could be (ACL injury),” Webster said afterwards.

“It’s huge, we’ve had a great win here tonight and we’ve got one in there that doesn’t have clarity on his future. We really feel for him but fingers crossed hopefully it’s good news. It’s hard to get too excited when that happens.”

While Boyd was upbeat and supported his team-mates afterwards, Webster said it was obvious that he was hurting.

“You can see that he is emotional, upset.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand