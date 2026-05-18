Unexplained death, Waimamaku

Post

Source: New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Christan Fouhy, Northland CIB:

An investigation is underway after the death of a man at a Waimamaku property last night.

Emergency services were called to the Wekaweka Road property about 8.45pm.

Upon arrival a man was located deceased.

The circumstances surrounding his death are currently unexplained, and Police are now working to establish the full circumstances of how he died.

The property will undergo a scene examination today, and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area who may have information in relation to this incident.

If you have information to share, please use our 105 service and quote reference number 260518/2990.

You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS.

Holly McKay/NZ Police