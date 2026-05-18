Third Corrections deputy chief executive under scrutiny

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Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Blessen Tom

A third deputy chief executive at Corrections is under scrutiny with concerns raised about their leadership.

RNZ earlier revealed deputy chief executive Leigh Marsh was under investigation over allegations of bullying.

It was then revealed another deputy chief executive’s behaviour was being assessed in relation to the “tone and instructions” contained in a Microsoft Teams message. The same deputy chief had earlier apologised to another staffer about how they spoke to them.

RNZ has since learned other concerns were raised about another deputy chief executive at Corrections. The organisation has eight in total.

In response to questions from RNZ, Corrections acting chief executive Rachel Leota confirmed that in March, the former chief executive received concerns regarding leadership, governance and decision making within a business group.

“Corrections is conducting an internal review of the concerns raised in order to provide a substantive response. There is no current investigation underway.

“As one of the concerns related to decision making in a recruitment process, we have appointed an independent, external reviewer to make inquiries and provide Corrections with a report on their findings.”

Do you know more? Email sam.sherwood@rnz.co.nz

Leota said she was “committed to ensuring Corrections continues to have a culture where we all act with integrity, staff feel comfortable speaking up, and that when staff do raise concerns, we look into these fairly and impartially for all parties involved”.

Corrections Minister Mark Mitchell said he was aware of the matter.

“I have respect for the culture that Corrections have built where people are encouraged and feel comfortable raising issues and concerns.

“Staffing matters are for Corrections to manage, and I am confident they do this professionally and appropriately.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand