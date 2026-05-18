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Silver scrollers: What is screen time like for seniors?

May 18, 2026

AM-NCAsiaAsia PacificAustralia
Silver scrollers: What is screen time like for seniors?

Source: Radio New Zealand

In 1985, the internet was two, Motorola’s 1kg cellular phone known as the “brick” was appearing in workplaces across the world and Nintendo had just launched its first Super Mario Brothers game about a tribe of Mushroom People.

Kingsley Field, then a 40-year-old reporter in the Waikato Times’ newsroom, remembers lugging the “brick” around on assignments. There was only one in the newsroom, because they cost an arm and a leg (around $NZ10,000-$NZ12,000 in today’s money.) The battery lasted about 30 minutes. “It was heavy and cumbersome,” he remembers. “But a huge improvement on the two-way radios in the cars that preceded it.”

Today, Field, 81, a Te Awamutu-based author, always has his mobile phone in his back pocket. He uses it for texts, occasional photos, weather checks and “keeping my book open while I’m reading in bed”. Ever the reporter, he appreciates the value of having a phone close at hand.

Kingsley Field.

Supplied

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand