Sexual violence prevention organisation facing closure

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Source: Radio New Zealand

© VNP / Phil Smith

One of the country’s few specialist sexual violence prevention organisations says it will be forced to close in August, unless the government steps in.

RespectEd has worked with local schools, workplaces, prisons, and other communities for the past10 years.

But after ACC’s sexual violence prevention initiative the Hikitia! programme was paused in 2025, funding that the Wellington-based organisation had been relying on was cut off.

Its programme for wāhine Māori on remand in prisons was also cut by Corrections in 2025.

RespectEd said it had exhausted all financial options and needed government funding to stay afloat.

Chair Jan Logie said not supporting sexual violence prevention education was irresponsible.

“We’re seeing increasingly violent sexual assaults, we’re seeing the conditions and attitudes that enable sexual violence increasing.

“Now is the time to be putting more resources into prevention, not allowing one of the few specialist sexual violence agencies in the entire country to close due to lack of funding.”

She expected that incidents of sexual violence would increase if prevention initiatives were not prioritised.

On Sunday, National’s justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith announced if elected, the party would abolish good character testimonies, which allow judges to shorten sexual offenders’ sentences.

But Logie said that because very few incidents of sexual assault were reported to police – less than 10 percent – and even fewer get to the point of sentencing, the policy would not make much difference in reducing sexual harm.

“To be focusing their efforts on that end when they see the only specialist agency in the capital city close for lack of funding is a complete disservice.

“It just feels a bit like window dressing.”

Public Service Association national secretary Fleur Fitzsimons said RespectEd’s work had informed critical policy, including the NZ Defence Force’s Operation Respect programme.

“They’ve done ground-breaking work with our defence force, in our prisons, in our schools, teaching about consent, and how we can create a culture free of sexual violence.

“RespectEd has given a clear message to the government that it needs more funding.”

She called National’s campaign focus on good character testimonies a “populist move”.

“If they were serious about stopping the next generation of sex offenders, they would make sure RespectEd stayed open and that it was funded properly.”

According to RespectEd, in 2025, it directly reached 788 people, including 240 young people, across 61 programmes.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand