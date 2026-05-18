Proposed amendments to Education System Reform Bill to be considered

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Source: New Zealand Government

The Government is continuing to strengthen New Zealand’s education system, with several amendments to the Education and Training (System Reform) Amendment Bill set to be considered by the Committee of the Whole House this week.

“Following the Bill passing its second reading last Thursday, the whole House will discuss the proposed amendments that build on the Bill’s intent to modernise and enhance key parts of the education system. These additional proposals ensure the legislation keeps pace with the needs of learners, educators, and institutions,” Minister of Education, Erica Stanford says.

Five proposals focus on improving the effectiveness, accountability, and public confidence in the Teaching Council. These include:

Elevating the role of child safety within the Council’s statutory purpose.

Strengthening reporting and monitoring arrangements.

Requiring the Council to give effect to government policy directions, while preserving its independence in individual decisions.

Updating Council membership settings, including a 7-9-member board appointed by the Minister, and enabling removal of members at the Minister’s discretion in a similar manner to other Ministerially appointed boards.

Introducing term limits for the Chief Executive.

“Since the introduction of the Bill, the Debbie Francis review of the Council and the Public Service Commission inquiry into the Teaching Council’s conflicts of interest and procurement processes have highlighted the need to further strengthen the form and function of the Teaching Council.

I am deeply concerned by the Francis Review finding that child safety is not clearly centred as the Council’s purpose, and that the Council lacks clarity in its role and does not appear to see itself as a system regulator. The Public Service Commission inquiry found that the Council had significant flaws in governance and internal oversight, which led to serious shortcomings in the Council’s processes. These findings indicate the need for serious structural reform to build the Council’s capacity and make sure it is focused on its core business: protecting child safety and assuring quality teaching.”

“My changes will reinforce the Teaching Council’s role as a strong, accountable professional body, with child safety at its core,”

Two further proposals support the learning and wellbeing of students in homeschooling and school hostels:

Establishing clearer requirements for home education, including regulatory conditions to maintain exemptions from school enrolment.

Ensuring school hostels meet the same legal standards for physical restraint as schools to improve the safety of children and young people.

More information about the proposals can be found on the Ministry of Education’s website.