Police welcome verdict in murder trial

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Source: New Zealand Police

Police welcome a Christchurch High Court jury’s ruling that the death of Senior Sergeant Lyn Fleming was an act of murder.

Today, the 33-year-old offender was found guilty of murder and wounding with intent causing grievous bodily harm.

Commissioner Richard Chambers acknowledged the verdicts.

“The loss of Lyn continues to feel raw for all.

“This should never have happened at all. Lyn, and those with her that night, were targeted solely because of the uniform they wore.

“Our Police officers were simply doing their jobs that night and trying to keep the public safe.

“I hope we never again have to go through the tragedy of losing a colleague. That is sadly not something that can be guaranteed in our line of work.

“What I am proud of is the way my colleagues have supported each other through this. I want to thank them, and I also thank Tasman District Commander Superintendent Tracey Thompson for her leadership.

“I want to acknowledge Senior Sergeant Adam Ramsay who has faced a long recovery and shown strength and courage.

“I have personally spoken to my staff who were called on to take part in the Court proceedings, and many of Lyn’s colleagues who were there on the night. I wanted to show my support and to thank them.

“I have also met with and thanked the investigation team and staff who contributed to that work for their effort and their thorough and professional approach in ensuring we put the best case forward as possible.

“I also want to acknowledge Lyn’s family. They supported Lyn through 38 years and seven months of service. I hope they have drawn some comfort from the obvious love and respect shown for Lyn by her colleagues and the community she was so dedicated to.

“Lyn was the 34th Police officer killed in the line of duty. She was the first woman. She paid the ultimate sacrifice and that must never be forgotten.”

‘Lyn was keeping her community safe’

Tasman District Commander Superintendent Tracey Thompson paid tribute to those involved in getting justice for Senior Sergeant Fleming.

“Lyn should not have died that night. Officers and everyday members of the community should not have had to witness the terrible scenes in that car park. We should not have had to knock on the door of families to tell them their loved ones were in hospital.

“Today’s guilty verdict brings some closure and is an important step in the healing process, however it will never bring Lyn back or erase the traumatic events of that night from our minds.

“Lyn was walking the beat to keep the people in her community safe and doing everything that we expect of our officers. It’s hard to find comfort from any of this, but I want to acknowledge those people – Police officers and the public – who leapt to the aid of Lyn, Senior Sergeant Adam Ramsay, and a member of the public.

“Immediately following the offender’s actions, officers and passersby leapt into action, stopping him from inflicting further damage while others did everything they could to save Lyn’s life and treat the injured.

“Their actions were heroic and a showed the best of humanity.”

Superintendent Thompson also praised the work of the investigation team, made up of officers from outside the Nelson area.

“They have acted with integrity, professionalism and meticulous detail throughout the investigation, objectively reviewing evidence and determining the facts.

“Throughout this case, our Tasman Police staff have continued their work to keep their communities safe, all the while, shouldering the intolerable burden of knowing one of their colleagues had died and another was seriously injured in such senseless circumstances.

“Lyn would be incredibly proud of all of you.

“Lyn was a respected and dearly valued colleague to us, a much-loved wife, mother and pillar of support to her family, and also a mentor and friend to so many people. The outpouring of support from all corners of our communities show how many lives she touched.

“The events that night will never leave us, but also, they will never overshadow the wonderful memories Lyn gave us.”

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI