NRL: What we learned from NZ Warriors’ ‘Magic Round’ win over Brisbane Broncos

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Source: Radio New Zealand

AAP/Photosport

Analysis: NZ Warriors supremo Andrew Webster often talks about how the “footy gods” have a knack for taking big decisions away from coaches.

He’s seen it happen before, he’s seen it happen this NRL season… and he’s seen it happen again this weekend.

After a tumultuous fortnight that saw marquee halfback Luke Metcalf unable to supplant in-form understudy Tanah Boyd and electing to pursue his future elsewhere, Webster may now have to hand the keys back to Metcalf for the rest of this 2026 campaign.

Boyd’s devastating knee injury took the gloss off a 42-12 romp over the champion Brisbane Broncos on their homeground, as the undoubted highlight of ‘Magic Round’.

“We’ve had a great win here tonight and we’ve got one of our own in there that doesn’t have clarity on this future, doesn’t have clarity on the next 12 months,” Webster lamented. “It’s hard to get too excited when that happens.”

Of course, the setback also came just as Boyd reportedly extended his own contract with the Warriors, although no official announcement has been made.

Metcalf was not selected for first grade or reserves this week, as he waited for his own situation to clarify, but during the week, Webster assured media that he still had a role to play with the Warriors this season.

Those words now seem prophetic indeed.

“I don’t know if he’ll be available for selection next week, but he’s available for the rest of the year,” Webster said after the Broncos win.

“We’ve just got to tidy up his contract and he hasn’t done one rep of footy because of the bye for the last two weeks.

“We need to get him back doing reps, because we don’t want to throw him and then he gets an injury, but he’ll be eligible for selection as soon as he’s fit and done football.”

Here’s what we learnt from the Warriors’ bittersweet night at Suncorp Stadium.

Best player

Wing Dallin Watene-Zelezniak has had to wear more than his share of abuse for his performances, especially on the defensive end, last season.

When speedster Alofiana Khan-Pereira arrived at Mt Smart during the summer, many thought he would replace Watene-Zeleniak in the line-up.

AAP / Photosport

Instead, the incumbent has responded with a rich vein of attacking form that has seen him cross the tryline 10 times in the past six outings, including a hat-trick against Cronulla Sharks, and two doubles against Melbourne Storm and the Broncos.

As an added bonus, his right-edge on defence also seems somehow safer this season, and his second four-pointer this week came off another intercept near his own goal-line and length-of-the-field sprint.

Against Brisbane, he accumulated more running metres (216) than anyone else on the field – 100 of them in that one passage – and scored the most fantasy points (73).

The Warriors again dominated the middle of the park, with starters James Fisher-Harris, Mitch Barnett and Erin Clark all featuring heavily, and Jackson Ford still topping the tackle count during his 62 minutes off the bench.

Key moment

The Warriors were hot on attack in the seventh minute, when Boyd seemed to slip and fall awkwardly, and he knew right away he was in trouble.

Onfield tests suggested an anterior cruciate ligament and further exams seemed to confirm that. We’ll know more on Monday.

Up stepped veteran Te Maire Martin, who broke his leg in the pre-season and only returned to play two weeks ago as a lock in reserve grade.

In case you forget, he played half for North Queensland Cowboys – alongside Jonathan Thurston – in an NRL grand final and he immediately made his presence felt, juggling a wobbly old pass from Wayde Egan and lobbing one over the advancing defensive line to Watene-Zelezniak for his first try.

“We know Te Maire’s going to come on and do his role,” Webster said. “He did a terrific job tonight and that’s a celebration to our whole system, to our assistant coaches for preparing him and to ‘T’ himself.

“We’ve got really good depth in that position.”

Martin was used largely as a utility last season, playing anywhere in the backline and even among the forwards, but his role may change with Boyd’s departure.

If Metcalf is unavailable next week, Webster will likely roll out the old firm of Martin and Chanel Harris-Tavita.

NRL Photos/Photosport

Best try

Martin’s second try assist came while the Broncos were shorthanded, with second-rower Patrick Carrigan in the bin.

As the Warriors hammered the line, the halfback slipped a delicately weighted kick into the goal area, where veteran second-rower Kurt Capewell had timed his run to perfection to win the race.

That kind of understanding between two players that have spent very little time on the field together this year suggests Martin may yet be difficult to dislodge from a starting position.

Capewell doesn’t dominate the spotlight like many of his teammates, but every now and then, he produces something special that shows why he’s so valuable to his teams at all levels.

Injuries etc

Obviously, Boyd is the big news coming out of this game and his injury could not have come at a worse time.

His outstanding form this season had essentially driven Metcalf out of the club and now Webster may have to turn back to Metcalf to keep their championship hopes alive.

The injury also came on the very same ground that Metcalf hobbled off 11 months ago, ending his season and triggering Boyd’s rise to the No.7 jersey.

Sport can be cruel.

Egan took another blow to the head, but with an Origin jersey seemingly on offer, he was able to stay on the field, before eventually giving way to Sam Healey for the final 25 minutes.

AAP / Photosport

Alofiana Khan-Pereira was put on report and sent to the bin for a high tackle that looked like it may have bounced off the ball into the head, so let’s see where that lands him at the judiciary.

The Warriors’ depth will be tested next week without their Origin stars, but this result was achieved without using Tanner Stowers-Smith or Jacob Laban off the bench, while Marata Niukore and Eddie Ieremia-Toeava both scored tries in NSW Cup this week.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was deemed a possibility to return from his shoulder tweak next week, while Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad is still working through a neck complaint.

Centre Rocco Berry is also due back this week, but more likely via reserve grade, and then he’ll have to earn promotion.

What the result means

Victory momentarily placed the Warriors alongside Penrith Panthers atop the competition table, although the Panthers quickly restored their two-point buffer with a routine 28-6 win over St George-Illawarra Dragons.

They are now averaging more points (32.0) than any other team in the league (Penrith 31.7) and have the second-best points differential (+138), behind the Panthers (+203).

The result also equals the club’s best start through 11 rounds (8-2), matching last year’s record. The 2025 side lost to Canberra Raiders in round 12, so another win would create a new benchmark.

It also broke an eight-year losing streak against the Broncos in Brisbane.

Wahs fans

You simply can’t talk about this performance without giving credit to the Warriors fans that marched down Caxton Street and proceeded to turn Suncorp into a homeground for their team.

About 8000 reportedly made the trip across the Tasman to back their team, plus all those ex-pats living in Queensland these days.

“It was pretty loud down the south end,” Fisher-Harris confirmed. “We love our supporters – I actually think they are second to none.

“It was a great atmosphere out there.”

AAP / Photosport

The Warriors – and their supporters – return to Suncorp again on 27 June to face the Dolphins and then again on 15 August for their ‘away’ game against the Broncos.

What’s next

St George-Illawarra Dragons have not won a game this season and are now on a 14-game losing streak that extends back into last season.

They’ve already sacked their coach and have lost by an average of 34 points under the new one.

The Warriors will be without their Origin players – possibly Mitch Barnett, Jackson Ford, Wayde Egan and Kurt Capewell – and will have to regroup from the loss of Boyd.

Beyond that looms a visit to Penrith, who will still be top of the table, courtesy of their bye next week.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand