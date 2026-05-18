‘Nothing short of barbaric’: Police officer Lyn Fleming’s family grateful for guilty verdict

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

The family of murdered police office Lyn Fleming say the way she died was was “nothing short of barbaric”.

Senior Sergeant Fleming and Senior Sergeant Adam Ramsay were on foot patrol in Buxton Square in the early hours of New Year’s Day last year when they were hit by a car driven by Hayden Tasker.

Tasker, 33, was today found guilty at the High Court at Christchurch of murdering Fleming and seriously injuring Senior Sergeant Adam Ramsay.

Speaking after today’s verdict, Fleming’s sister Jo Brown paid tribute to her sister.

“Lyn, you should have been able to live out your retirement with your beautiful grandson and wander the hills of your beloved Howard Valley.”

She said the manner of Fleming’s death was “nothing short of barbaric”.

“We were woken up on New Years’ Day by the most heart-breaking news any family could receive.”

Senior Sergeant Lyn Fleming. Supplied / NZ Police

Brown said Fleming’s father passed away earlier this year, and he had been heartbroken by the loss of his daughter..

“I promised my Dad I would carry the torch and attend court every day on his behalf. I fulfilled my promise, Dad, and we got the result you so desperately wanted.”

She said the family were grateful for the work of the first responders and hospital staff.

“We know how hard you battled to keep Lyn alive so we could say good-bye.”

Brown said the family also thanked the witnesses who had to relive the events in court.

Aren Olsen – Fleming’s son – also spoke today and said 1 January 2025 was the hardest day his family had ever had to live through.

“Sitting at Mum’s bedside, watching the person we loved slowly slip away from the world.

“The second hardest day has been every day since then.”

He said while nothing would bring their loved one back to them, the family has seen accountability today.

“For that we are eternally grateful to the prosecution team, to everybody who did everything they could to get us the result that we’ve seen today.”

Senior Sergeant Adam Ramsay, who was also injured in the incident, thanked his colleagues in the investigation team who had “worked tirelessly” to get this result.

“I am deeply grateful to them and all of my police colleagues.”

He said he was still grateful and proud to wear a police uniform.

“I look forward to many more years in the job, and I am lucky for that.”

Deputy Commissioner Mike Pannett said the trial has been challenging, especially for Fleming’s loved ones.

“There will never be a good ending for Lynn’s family and out thought are with them today.”

He said Fleming would have been proud of the professionalism of her colleagues who handled the case.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/18/nothing-short-of-barbaric-police-officer-lyn-flemings-family-grateful-for-guilty-verdict/