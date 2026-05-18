New hut, updated route for Tongariro Northern Circuit walkers

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Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 18 May 2026

With the damaged section unavailable this coming summer, the Tongariro Northern Circuit will operate as an end-to-end tramp between Mangatepopo Road end and Whakapapa Village.

Department of Conservation Principal Ranger Jenny Hayward says it will still be a Great Walk experience, and contractors have been working hard during every good weather window to deliver the new hut on time.

“Of course, any kind of work in Tongariro National Park is weather dependent, but we’re making great progress so far.”

Ngāti Hikairo ki Tongariro and DOC worked together to design the new 28-bed hut, which will improve both the experience and safety of walkers on the Tongariro Northern Circuit.

“There’s a really solid frame in place now and we’re starting to see the shape of what’s to come,” says Jenny.

“We’ve also made sure there is a separate shelter for campers, so it’s not everyone crowding in to use the same facilities. It’s going to make for a far better overnight experience for everyone who is out there naturing,” says Jenny.

With the opening of the new hut, the Tongariro Northern Circuit will resume its Great Walk status after a hiatus last season.

Jenny says aside from the new hut, there will be a slight alteration to how the Great Walk operates for the upcoming season.

“The fires late last year really hit the Mangatepopo Track, and the affected structures won’t be repaired in time for safe use this summer.

“So, the Great Walk will be less of a circuit, more of an arc between Mangatepopo Road end and Whakapapa Village. It’ll be worth considering your transport options in advance, and we’ll have some guidance about this on the DOC website,” says Jenny.

“The good news is we’ve been doing a lot of work to improve the tracks in the Tongariro Alpine Crossing and Tama Lakes sections, and you can look forward to a better walking experience!”

Bookings for Tongariro Northern Circuit open at 9:30 am on Thursday 21 May, via the DOC website.

Background information

Mangatepopo Track is also known as the ‘Ditch Track’, it usually connects the Tongariro Northern Circuit between Mangatepopo Hut and Whakapapa Village.

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