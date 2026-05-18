New concession granted for Stony Batter on Waiheke

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Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 18 May 2026

Along with impressive views and unique rock formations, Stony Batter Historic Reserve on Waiheke Island is known for its World War II tunnels and gun emplacements. Considered the largest fortress constructed in New Zealand, Stony Batter is a historically and culturally important site for Tāmaki Makaurau.

The lease and licence concession, which grants the business opportunity to undertake guided tours through this historic tunnel network, is managed by the Department of Conservation (DOC).

Fort Stony Batter Heritage Park Ltd held the concession, which was set to expire on 4 June 2025. As more than one party had expressed serious interest in the business opportunity, DOC ran a competitive process for the right to apply for the next concession. Fort Stony Batter Heritage Park’s concession rolled on while the process was undertaken.

After assessing two competitive expressions of interest, DOC invited Te Haerenga o Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki Limited and Man O’ War Vineyards Limited to apply for a concession.

DOC has now formally approved the application by Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki and Man O’ War and granted a 10-year lease and licence concession.

Their joint venture offered a broad vision for a premier landmark destination, supporting cultural and historic tourism in the eastern side of Waiheke Island, along with access to resources and marketing opportunities.

As a result, the tunnels temporarily closed for tours from 19 April to allow for a transition period until the new operators commence tours in coming months.

The Stony Batter Historic Reserve and surrounding tracks remain open to the public.

We look forward to the new visitor experience coming to Waiheke Island soon.

– The above can be attributed to Alex Rogers, DOC Regional Operations Director, Auckland.

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