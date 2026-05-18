More Kiwi businesses to get AI support

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Source: New Zealand Government

The Government is stepping up support to help small businesses adopt artificial intelligence, with the expansion of the AI Advisory Pilot announced today at the Great New Zealand AI Roadshow in Auckland.

“Expanding practical, on-the-ground support is key to helping businesses turn AI into real productivity gains,” says Minister for Small Business and Manufacturing Cameron Brewer.

“AI has the potential to lift productivity and drive economic growth, with estimates suggesting generative AI alone could contribute up to $76 billion to New Zealand’s economy by 2038.”

“Announced in January this year, the AI Advisory Pilot is delivered through the Regional Business Partner Network (RBPN) and has had strong demand from small business. We are therefore increasing the reach of the pilot by 200%, from 50 business up to 150 business. We are also widening the eligibility so more firms can take part.”

“Eligible businesses can access co-funding of up to 50 percent, capped at $15,000, for expert support to develop and implement AI plans tailored to their business needs.” Mr Brewer says.

Mr Brewer also celebrates the launch by Business Mentors New Zealand of two AI tools that help support business mentors. Both tools were developed with funding delivered by this Government.

“These tools will both provide business intel to mentors, and free them up to do what they do best – provide valuable mentoring support to businesses.”

Today’s announcements were made at the first stop of the Great New Zealand AI Roadshow.

“The strong turnout shows businesses are ready to embrace AI. The focus now is ensuring they have the confidence and capability to use it,” Mr Brewer says.

“The message is clear; AI is not just for large corporates. With the right support, businesses of all sizes can, and do, benefit.”

“This Government backs small businesses to adopt AI, lift performance, and stay competitive in a fast-changing global economy.”

Notes to editors:

Two tools are below:

The Mentoring Assist AI tool will improve how one on one mentoring conversations are captured, recorded, and supported.

The Digital Mentor tool will strengthen the support available to Business Mentor New Zealand’s network of more than 1,500 mentors. This will provide them with 24/7 access to anonymised business insights to help mentors prepare for sessions and provide guidance across key business areas, including strategy, finance and marketing.”

The AI Advisory Pilot has also been extended to run until 31 January 2027. For more information, businesses can contact their local Regional Business Partner or visit: Find your local Regional Business Partner – Business.govt.nz

More information on Business Mentors New Zealand’s AI tools can be found at: Business Mentors New Zealand

The Great New Zealand Roadshow will be visiting other centres including, Nelson 27 May, Napier 2 June, New Plymouth 4 June, Tauranga 11 June, Hamilton 16 June, Wellington 18 June, Christchurch 25 June, and a Virtual Event on 1 July. More information and tickets can be found at: The Great NZ AI Roadshow | AI New Zealand