Minister attending Pacific organised crime summit

Post

Source: New Zealand Government

Customs and Associate Police Minister Casey Costello is visiting Samoa and Fiji as part of her Customs and Associate Polce responsibilities.

Ms Costello is in Samoa today and will attend the Pacific Transnational Crime Summit Minister’s meeting in Fiji tomorrow.

“Jointly hosted by Fiji and Australia, this is the only meeting of combined Pacific Police Ministers.” Ms Costello says. “It will bring together Pacific Ministers responsible for policing to strengthen regional cooperation and drive coordinated responses to transnational crime affecting the Pacific.

“More than 15 countries are attending and the Summit is an important opportunity for New Zealand to strengthen partnerships that support the Pacific’s resilience and are critical to our own efforts to prevent the harm from organised crime.” Ms Costello says.

In Samoa, the Minister is meeting with her counterpart, Samoan Customs Minister Masinalupe Leatuavao Makesi Pisi.

She will also be doing operational visits to the Pacific Transnational Crime Coordination Centre, Apia Port and the Samoan detector dog unit.

MIL OSI